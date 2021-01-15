Seven HPU students complete Spanish for Medical Professionals course

Brownwood Bulletin

Seven Howard Payne University students were honored at the end of the fall 2020 semester for their completion of the university’s first Spanish for Medical Professionals course. Each student received a certificate recognizing his or her accomplishment.

Students who completed the course were Lesly Garcia, a senior from Cleveland, Texas, majoring in criminal justice; Landon James, a senior from Bangs majoring in youth ministry; Kylie Johnson, a senior from Abbott majoring in cross-cultural studies; Esmerelda Maldonado, a senior from Whitney majoring in strategic communication; Alek Mendoza, a junior from Bangs majoring in theatre arts; Pearline Minor, a senior from Brownwood majoring in criminal justice; and Brittany Rideau, a senior from Beaumont majoring in biology. Garcia, James, Minor and Rideau are fall 2020 graduates.

The course was offered through the Department of Spanish and Hispanic Studies, in coordination with the School of Nursing. Certificates were presented to students by Dr. Danny Brunette-López, chair of the Department of Spanish and Hispanic Studies and associate professor of Spanish; Dr. Nina Ouimette, dean of the School of Nursing and professor of nursing; and Dr. Laci Sutton, assistant professor of nursing.