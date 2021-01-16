Ashtyn Adams, 'Lizzorith' win Grand Champion Steer

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

Thankful and blessed.

Ashtyn Adams, a 16-year-old Brownwood High School sophomore and member of the Brown County 4-H, used those words repeatedly after winning Grand Champion Steer with her 1,235-pound steer, Lizzorith, at the Brown County Youth Fair Friday.

Ethan Sanchez, a member of the Bangs FFA, won Grand Champion Reserve and Senior Showmanship with his steer.

Taylor Simpson, a member of the Brown County 4-H, won Junior Showmanship in the Market Steer Show.

It was the second time in four years Adams and one of her steers have won Grand Champion Steer.

“I’m very, very, very thankful and blessed,” Adams said. “I didn’t do what I thought I would with my sheep, so I just really really prayed about it, and I’m just really thankful for what I have.”

Adams is without her older sister, Madellyne, for the first time at the Brown County Youth Fair. Madellyne Adams, a veteran exhibitor who with her younger sister won numerous awards at the youth fair, is a student at South Plains College.

Adams explained her steer’s quirky name.

“I wanted to name him Lazarus,” Adams said. ”I realized that I’ve already had an animal named Lazarus. I know it’s bad luck to name an animal the same thing. One of my friends in Minnesota chose the name for him because I couldn’t think of one. That’s how Lizzorith came to be.

“This one honestly is a teddy bear compared to the steers I’ve had before.”

Adams said it’s nerve-racking as she waits to find out what the judges think of her animals. After realizing she and her steer were Grand Champion, “I just take a deep breath and I’m just, like, ‘thank you!’” Adams said.

Additional results from the animal judging as well as the Home Economics Division will be published in a later edition of the Bulletin and on www.brownwoodtx.com

Animal judging results

Grand Champion Market Swine

Hayden Welch, Early FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine

Lindsey Larose, Brownwood FFA

Junion Showmanship

Hutsyn Hohertz, Early FFA

Senior Showmanship

Henslie Hohertz, Early FFA

Hampshire

1 Lindsey Larose 2 Hayden Welch 3 Jake Simpson 4 Jordan ONeal 5 Jared Baucom 6 Jace Vasquez 7 Hunter Ratliff 8 Will Speck 9 Serena Baker 10 Jeremiah Hopkins 11 Berkeley Rose Britton

Hampshire

1 River Jones 2 Blaze Cozart 3 Hutsyn Hohertz 4 Luke Duncan 5 Rode Walters 6 Hudson Garcia 7 Aly Pinkston 8 Aaron Colt Mendoza 9 Serena Baker 10 Josiah Hopkins 11 Korlei King

Hamphire

HAMPSHIRE - 11 Entries

1 Cobe Walker 2 Watts Lea Jones 3 Sheriff Jones 4 Hallie Thornberry 5 River Jones 6 Hunter Day 7 Cyan Hutchinson 8 Garrett Hall 9 Gabriel Pettijohn 10 Jalynn Gotcher 11 Rylah Morgan

Champion Hampshire

Lindsey Larose

Reserve Champion

Cobe Walker

Duroc

1 Hunter Day 2 Cyndea Wilson 3 Kinsler Doremus 4 Will Speck 5 Nolan Godfrey 6 Keiara Squyres 7 Jordyn Pitts 8 Jordan ONeal 9 Colt Carrier 10 Dakota Vogel 11 Evan Smith

Duroc

1 Tyley Simmons 2 Henslie Hohertz 3 Aisy McCleery 4 Avery Dozier 5 Wyatt Willson 6 Aubree Goodman 7 Jalynn Gotcher 8 Cloie Montague 9 Hayden King 10 Paisley Lord 11 Maci Lindley

Duroc

1 Kelby Rice 2 Tyran Perry 3 Travis McCleery 4 Abigail Moody 5 Kylie Waddle 6 Abby Wolf 7 Grayson Dempsey 8 Sydnee Anderson 9 Rhett Williams 10 Kolby Miller 11 Lexi Greer 12 Preslee Wickson

Champion Duroc

Hunter Day

Reserve Champion

Tyley Simmons

Black OPB

1 Taylor Simpson 2 Rylie Guerrero 3 Jade Ortega 4 Cloey Petty 5 Hudson Reagan

6 Harper Thornberry 7 Nikolis Salazar 8 Keygan Pitts 9 Sir Jones 10 T aha Lee 11 Kolby Miller

Black OPB

1 Blaize Espinoza 2 Garrett Hall 3 Tyley Simmons 4 Racey Pinkston 5 Ryan Duncan 6 Lexi Greer 7 Nolan Godfrey 8 Annabelle Hill 9 Emma Slayton 10 Hutson Dozier 11 Wyatt Hardy 12 Travis McCleery

Black OPB

1 Sheriff Jones 2 Jensyn Evans 3 Watts Lea Jones 4 Avery Williams 5 Sydney Hager 6 Abigail Moody 7 Mesa Toft 8 Gabriel Pettijohn 9 Michaela Perkinson 10 Skylar Hutchins 11 Hayden King

Champion Black OPB

Sheriff Jones

Champion Black OPB

Taylor Simpson

White OPB

1 Henslie Hohertz 2 Slayde Espinoza 3 Jared Baucom 4 Madison Martin 5 Macy Lombrano 6 Jace Duncan

White OPB

1 Case Cowan 2 Maddison Squyres 3 Hunter Hutchins 4 Madison Martin 5 Payton Stewart

Champion Whit OPB

Henslie Hohertz

Reserve Champion

Slayde Espinoza

Yorkshire

1 Ryan Jenkins 2 Jake Simpson 3 Reece Bolton 4 Tyran Perry 5 Sydnee Anderson 6 Amanda Harrell 7 Cyan Hutchinson 8 Riley Soto 9 Maci Lindley 10 Kylie Waddle 11 Keiara Squyres

Yorkshire

1 Blaize Espinoza 2 T aha Lee 3 Cade Lindley 4 Alexis Berndt 5 Liliana Lujan 6 James Powers 7 Raylee Hutchins 8 Christopher Diaz 9 Skylar Hutchins

Champion Yorkshire

Blaize Espinoza

Reserve Champion

Ryan Jenkins

Crossbreeds

1 Hutsyn Hohertz 2 Jessica Hopkins 3 Luke McBride 4 Marcos Lombrano 5 Kinsler Doremus 6 Preslee Wickson 7 Luke Duncan 8 Annabelle Hill 9 Ryan Duncan 10 Cloey Petty 11 Hallie Thornberry 12 Hudson Deen 13 Hannah Deen 14 Evan Smith 15 Amanda Harrell

Crossbreeds

1 Sir Jones 2 Sydney Hager 3 Jace Duncan 4 Allie Hodges 5 Racey Pinkston 6 Navy Hutchinson 7 Landon Beal 8 Maddison Squyres 9 Payton Stewart 10 Mary Robles 11 Mesa Toft 12 Aly Pinkston 13 Avery Dozier 14 Emmanuel McLaughlin 15 Cade Lindley 16 Abby Wolf

Crossbreeds

1 Hudson Reagan 2 Taylor Simpson 3 Luke McBride 4 Cobe Walker 5 Kelby Rice 6 Cadon Beal 7 Weston Chism 8 Harper Thornberry 9 Wyatt Willson 10 Aisy McCleery 11 Alexis Berndt 12 Adam McLaughlin 13 Rylie Guerrero 14 Cord Toft

Crossbreeds

1 Hayden Welch 2 Lindsey Larose 3 Blaze Cozart 4 Tynlea Wilson 5 Riley Soto 6 James Powers 7 Gabriella Zapata 8 Aaron Colt Mendoza 9 Braylee Beene 10 Jameson Hopkins 11 Jeremiah Hopkins 12 Zackary Squyres 13 Cloie Montague

Crossbreeds

1 Jensyn Evans 2 Grayson Dempsey 3 Korlei King 4 Maddox Espinoza 5 Rode W alters 6 Gentry Shepard 7 Ryan Jenkins 8 July Hopkins 9 Gentry Shepard 10 Navy Hutchinson 11 Mia Musick 12 Ysabell Zapata 13 Paisley Lord 14 Layton Greer

Champion Crossbreeds

Hayden Welch

Reserve Champion Crossbreeds

Sir Jones

Market Goat

Grand Champion Market Goat

Madden Wise, Brown County 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Dalton Adams, Brown County 4-H

Junior Showmanship

Tynlea Wilson, Brownwood FFA

Senior Showmanship

Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA

Light Weight

1 Mia Diaz 2 Felix Bernal 3 Rush Tharp 4 Taha Lee 5 Emily Miller 6 Emma Soto7 Allison Fulton 8 Emily Primrose 9 Kasidee Harvey 10 Braylon Harvey

Light Weight

1 Ibis Alvarado 2 Tynlea Wilson 3 Alma Bernal 4 Zaylon Sotelo 5 Rhyly Hicks 6 Mattie Jane Stanley 7 Jorge Martinez 8 Macy Lombrano 9 Rylie Guerrero 10 Hope Perez 11 Christopher Diaz 12 Emma Slayton 13 Kinnison Harvey

Champion Light Weight

Ibis Alvarado

Reserve Champion Light Weight

Tynlea Wilson

Middle Weight

1 Marcos Lombrano 2 Alena Bernal 3 Addyson Bowman 4 Kenlyn King 5 Maggie Spikes 6 James Michael Stroope 7 Landon Slayton 8 Kensi Willis 9 Emily Diaz 10 Lexi Lovell 11 Macie Lee Smith 12 Karissa Raines

Middle Weight

1 Blake Biasiolli 2 Hannah Deen 3 Stella Marwitz 4 Marian Soto 5 Harley Gilliam 6 Owen Johnson 7 Kimberly Diaz 8 Jayden Millican 9 Carli Coffee 10 Allison Fulton 11 Jordyn Pitts 12 Jordyn Pitts

Champion Middle Weight

Blake Biasiolli

Reserve Champion Middle Weight

Light Heavy Weight

1 Kaysen King 2 CarolAnn Hetzel 3 Kenlyn King 4 Zaylon Sotelo 5 Carter Massey 6 Rhyly Hicks 7 Vegas Gilliam 8 Ella Millican 9 Spencer Marwitz 10 Azteca Badillo 11 Emily Diaz 12 Ella Millican 13 Hannah Shipman 14 James Powers 15 James Powers

Light Heavy Weight

1 Ella Haynes, 2 Cade Perkins 3 Maggie Spikes 4 Hudson Deen 5 Lyndi Biasiolli 6 Mattie Jane Stanley 7 Lexi Lovell 8 Jayden Millican 9 Owen Johnson 10 Kimberly Diaz 11 Rex Guerrero 12 Azteca Badillo 13 Boyd Diaz 14 Rex Guerrero

Champion Light Heavy Weight

Ella Haynes

Reserve Champion Light Heavy Weight

Kaysen King

Heavy Weight

1 Dalton Adams 2 Slade Butler 3 Hannah Deen 4 Allie Haynes 5 Hudson Deen 6 Hunter Biasiolli 7 Cooper Massey 8 Maddox Hair 9 Rebecca Evetts 10 Rylah Morgan

Heavy Weight

1 Madden Wise 2 Allie Haynes 3 Dalton Adams 4 Ashtyn Adams 5 Kaysen King 6 Ella Haynes 7 Hunter Biasiolli 8 Rebecca Evetts

Champion Heavy Weight

Madden Wise

Reserve Champion Heavy Weight

Dalton Adams

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Madden Wise

Junior Showmanship

Tynlea Wilson, Brownwood FFA

Senior Showmanship

Kylee Land, Brown County 4-H

Fine wool

1 Tristen Slayton 2 Kannon Kensing 3 Marian Soto 4 Kimberly Diaz 5 Waggoner Shelton 6 Stryker Shelton

Fine wool

1 Marcos Lombrano 2 Emily Primrose 3 Mason Beck 4 Kashleigh Kensing

Champion Fine Wool

Marcos Lombrano

Reserve Champion Fine Wool

Tristen Slayton

Fine Wool Cross

1 Hannah Deen 2 Emily Primrose 3 Hunter Day 4 Peyton Blankenship 5 Christopher Diaz 6 Waggoner Shelton

Fine Wool Cross

1 Slade Butler 2 Blake Biasiolli 3 Lane Holman 4 Jennifer Simpson 5 Reagan Shults 6 Kannon Kensing

Fine Wool Cross

1 Chloe Lord 2 Sophie Lord 3 Hayden Deen 4 Cade Perkins 5 Kashleigh Kensing 6 Hunter Biasiolli 7 Mason Beck

Champion Fine Wool Cros

Slade Butler

Reserve Champion Fine Wool Cross

Chloe Lord

Other Breeds and Crosses

1 Chloe Lord 2 Cyndea Wilson 3 Cade Perkins 4 Cooper Morgan 5 Stone Bishop 6 Macy Lombrano 7 Scarlett Petty 8 Layla Russell 9 Scarlett Petty 10 Rylah Morgan 11 Ryan Glosson 12 Austin Pittman 13 Cooper Dail 14 Macy Lombrano 15 Alma Bernal 16 Carlee Burks 17 Samson Henkel 18 Karrina Maree Price 19 Jennifer Simpson

Other Breeds and Crosses

1 Hudson Deen 2 Tynlea Wilson 3 Hadley Johnson 4 Kye McLain 5 Rylah Morgan 6 Kye McLain 7 Halle Kern 8 Hannah Deen 9 Layla Russell 10 Lyndi Biasiolli 11 Brooklynn McCullough 12 Jensyn Evans 13 Caleb Modawell 14 Alena Bernal 15 Austin Pittman 16 Jaxson Almgren

Other breeds and crosses

1 Hayden Schroeder 2 Slade Butler 3 Lane Goodson 4 Lane Goodson 5 Ashlyn Storm 6 Hayden Deen 7 Cason Miller 8 Hunter Biasiolli 9 Kayelie Grimes 10 Crockett Henkel 11 Peyton Blankenship 12 Cayson Dail 13 Stone Bishop 14 Ryan Glosson 15 Carson McCullough 16 Landon Slayton

Other breeds and crosses

1 Madden Wise 2 Hayden Schroeder 3 Ashtyn Adams 4 Ashtyn Adams 5 Ella Haynes 6 Emily Haynes 7 Kylee Land 8 Carter Henkel 9 Marcos Lombrano 10 Brooklynn McCullough 11 Carlee Burks

Champion Other Breeds and Crosses

Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA

Reserve Champion Other Breeds and Crosses

Madden Wise, Brown County 4-H

Southdown

1 Cloey Petty 2 Cayson Dail 3 Stryker Shelton 4 Lane Holman 5 Aubree Gerhardt 6 Cooper Dail

Southdown

1 Hadley Johnson 2 Holden Wise 3 Tynlea Wilson 4 Hudson Deen 5 Sophie Lord 6 Maggie Spikes 7 Bentley Till 8 Jordyn Gerhardt 9 Tanner Roberts

Southdown

1 Kylee Land 2 Henslie Hohertz 3 Hutsyn Hohertz 4 Bentley Till 5 Cyndea Wilson

Champion Southdown

Hadley Johnson

Reserve Champion Southdown

Holden Wise

Hair Sheep

1 Rylee Blanton 2 Felix Bernal 3 Olivia Miller 4 Daniel Lane Constancio 5 Brooke Miller 6 Stella Marwitz 7 Harley Gilliam 8 Kade Bradley 9 Vegas Gilliam 10 Daniel Lane Constancio 11 Dillon Miller 12 Jenzen Constancio 13 Vegas Gilliam 14 Ataleigh Constancio 15 Spencer Marwitz 16 Kade Bradley 17 Aydin Griffin

Hair Sheep

1 Felix Bernal2 Maggie Spikes 3 Rylee Blanton 4 Ibis Alvarado 5 Weston Chism 6 Nikolis Salazar 7 Brooke Miller 8 Jenzen Constancio 9 Dillon Miller 10 Jaylee Valdez 11 Tristen Slayton 12 Jordon Valdez 13 Jace Valdez 14 Jace Valdez

Hair Sheep

1 Henslie Hohertz 2 Nikolis Salazar 3 Amada Kai Menchaca 4 Mariela Bevin Menchaca 5 Kylie Waddle 6 Landon Slayton 7 Jaylee Valdez 8 Ataleigh Constancio 9 Jordon Valdez 10 Olivia Miller

Champion Hair Sheep

Henslie Hohertz, Early FFA

Reserve Champion Hair Sheep

Rylee Blanton, Early FF