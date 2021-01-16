Ashtyn Adams, 'Lizzorith' win Grand Champion Steer
Thankful and blessed.
Ashtyn Adams, a 16-year-old Brownwood High School sophomore and member of the Brown County 4-H, used those words repeatedly after winning Grand Champion Steer with her 1,235-pound steer, Lizzorith, at the Brown County Youth Fair Friday.
Ethan Sanchez, a member of the Bangs FFA, won Grand Champion Reserve and Senior Showmanship with his steer.
Taylor Simpson, a member of the Brown County 4-H, won Junior Showmanship in the Market Steer Show.
It was the second time in four years Adams and one of her steers have won Grand Champion Steer.
“I’m very, very, very thankful and blessed,” Adams said. “I didn’t do what I thought I would with my sheep, so I just really really prayed about it, and I’m just really thankful for what I have.”
Adams is without her older sister, Madellyne, for the first time at the Brown County Youth Fair. Madellyne Adams, a veteran exhibitor who with her younger sister won numerous awards at the youth fair, is a student at South Plains College.
Adams explained her steer’s quirky name.
“I wanted to name him Lazarus,” Adams said. ”I realized that I’ve already had an animal named Lazarus. I know it’s bad luck to name an animal the same thing. One of my friends in Minnesota chose the name for him because I couldn’t think of one. That’s how Lizzorith came to be.
“This one honestly is a teddy bear compared to the steers I’ve had before.”
Adams said it’s nerve-racking as she waits to find out what the judges think of her animals. After realizing she and her steer were Grand Champion, “I just take a deep breath and I’m just, like, ‘thank you!’” Adams said.
Additional results from the animal judging as well as the Home Economics Division will be published in a later edition of the Bulletin and on www.brownwoodtx.com
Animal judging results
Grand Champion Market Swine
Hayden Welch, Early FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine
Lindsey Larose, Brownwood FFA
Junion Showmanship
Hutsyn Hohertz, Early FFA
Senior Showmanship
Henslie Hohertz, Early FFA
Hampshire
1 Lindsey Larose 2 Hayden Welch 3 Jake Simpson 4 Jordan ONeal 5 Jared Baucom 6 Jace Vasquez 7 Hunter Ratliff 8 Will Speck 9 Serena Baker 10 Jeremiah Hopkins 11 Berkeley Rose Britton
Hampshire
1 River Jones 2 Blaze Cozart 3 Hutsyn Hohertz 4 Luke Duncan 5 Rode Walters 6 Hudson Garcia 7 Aly Pinkston 8 Aaron Colt Mendoza 9 Serena Baker 10 Josiah Hopkins 11 Korlei King
Hamphire
HAMPSHIRE - 11 Entries
1 Cobe Walker 2 Watts Lea Jones 3 Sheriff Jones 4 Hallie Thornberry 5 River Jones 6 Hunter Day 7 Cyan Hutchinson 8 Garrett Hall 9 Gabriel Pettijohn 10 Jalynn Gotcher 11 Rylah Morgan
Champion Hampshire
Lindsey Larose
Reserve Champion
Cobe Walker
Duroc
1 Hunter Day 2 Cyndea Wilson 3 Kinsler Doremus 4 Will Speck 5 Nolan Godfrey 6 Keiara Squyres 7 Jordyn Pitts 8 Jordan ONeal 9 Colt Carrier 10 Dakota Vogel 11 Evan Smith
Duroc
1 Tyley Simmons 2 Henslie Hohertz 3 Aisy McCleery 4 Avery Dozier 5 Wyatt Willson 6 Aubree Goodman 7 Jalynn Gotcher 8 Cloie Montague 9 Hayden King 10 Paisley Lord 11 Maci Lindley
Duroc
1 Kelby Rice 2 Tyran Perry 3 Travis McCleery 4 Abigail Moody 5 Kylie Waddle 6 Abby Wolf 7 Grayson Dempsey 8 Sydnee Anderson 9 Rhett Williams 10 Kolby Miller 11 Lexi Greer 12 Preslee Wickson
Champion Duroc
Hunter Day
Reserve Champion
Tyley Simmons
Black OPB
1 Taylor Simpson 2 Rylie Guerrero 3 Jade Ortega 4 Cloey Petty 5 Hudson Reagan
6 Harper Thornberry 7 Nikolis Salazar 8 Keygan Pitts 9 Sir Jones 10 T aha Lee 11 Kolby Miller
Black OPB
1 Blaize Espinoza 2 Garrett Hall 3 Tyley Simmons 4 Racey Pinkston 5 Ryan Duncan 6 Lexi Greer 7 Nolan Godfrey 8 Annabelle Hill 9 Emma Slayton 10 Hutson Dozier 11 Wyatt Hardy 12 Travis McCleery
Black OPB
1 Sheriff Jones 2 Jensyn Evans 3 Watts Lea Jones 4 Avery Williams 5 Sydney Hager 6 Abigail Moody 7 Mesa Toft 8 Gabriel Pettijohn 9 Michaela Perkinson 10 Skylar Hutchins 11 Hayden King
Champion Black OPB
Sheriff Jones
Champion Black OPB
Taylor Simpson
White OPB
1 Henslie Hohertz 2 Slayde Espinoza 3 Jared Baucom 4 Madison Martin 5 Macy Lombrano 6 Jace Duncan
White OPB
1 Case Cowan 2 Maddison Squyres 3 Hunter Hutchins 4 Madison Martin 5 Payton Stewart
Champion Whit OPB
Henslie Hohertz
Reserve Champion
Slayde Espinoza
Yorkshire
1 Ryan Jenkins 2 Jake Simpson 3 Reece Bolton 4 Tyran Perry 5 Sydnee Anderson 6 Amanda Harrell 7 Cyan Hutchinson 8 Riley Soto 9 Maci Lindley 10 Kylie Waddle 11 Keiara Squyres
Yorkshire
1 Blaize Espinoza 2 T aha Lee 3 Cade Lindley 4 Alexis Berndt 5 Liliana Lujan 6 James Powers 7 Raylee Hutchins 8 Christopher Diaz 9 Skylar Hutchins
Champion Yorkshire
Blaize Espinoza
Reserve Champion
Ryan Jenkins
Crossbreeds
1 Hutsyn Hohertz 2 Jessica Hopkins 3 Luke McBride 4 Marcos Lombrano 5 Kinsler Doremus 6 Preslee Wickson 7 Luke Duncan 8 Annabelle Hill 9 Ryan Duncan 10 Cloey Petty 11 Hallie Thornberry 12 Hudson Deen 13 Hannah Deen 14 Evan Smith 15 Amanda Harrell
Crossbreeds
1 Sir Jones 2 Sydney Hager 3 Jace Duncan 4 Allie Hodges 5 Racey Pinkston 6 Navy Hutchinson 7 Landon Beal 8 Maddison Squyres 9 Payton Stewart 10 Mary Robles 11 Mesa Toft 12 Aly Pinkston 13 Avery Dozier 14 Emmanuel McLaughlin 15 Cade Lindley 16 Abby Wolf
Crossbreeds
1 Hudson Reagan 2 Taylor Simpson 3 Luke McBride 4 Cobe Walker 5 Kelby Rice 6 Cadon Beal 7 Weston Chism 8 Harper Thornberry 9 Wyatt Willson 10 Aisy McCleery 11 Alexis Berndt 12 Adam McLaughlin 13 Rylie Guerrero 14 Cord Toft
Crossbreeds
1 Hayden Welch 2 Lindsey Larose 3 Blaze Cozart 4 Tynlea Wilson 5 Riley Soto 6 James Powers 7 Gabriella Zapata 8 Aaron Colt Mendoza 9 Braylee Beene 10 Jameson Hopkins 11 Jeremiah Hopkins 12 Zackary Squyres 13 Cloie Montague
Crossbreeds
1 Jensyn Evans 2 Grayson Dempsey 3 Korlei King 4 Maddox Espinoza 5 Rode W alters 6 Gentry Shepard 7 Ryan Jenkins 8 July Hopkins 9 Gentry Shepard 10 Navy Hutchinson 11 Mia Musick 12 Ysabell Zapata 13 Paisley Lord 14 Layton Greer
Champion Crossbreeds
Hayden Welch
Reserve Champion Crossbreeds
Sir Jones
Market Goat
Grand Champion Market Goat
Madden Wise, Brown County 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Dalton Adams, Brown County 4-H
Junior Showmanship
Tynlea Wilson, Brownwood FFA
Senior Showmanship
Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA
Light Weight
1 Mia Diaz 2 Felix Bernal 3 Rush Tharp 4 Taha Lee 5 Emily Miller 6 Emma Soto7 Allison Fulton 8 Emily Primrose 9 Kasidee Harvey 10 Braylon Harvey
Light Weight
1 Ibis Alvarado 2 Tynlea Wilson 3 Alma Bernal 4 Zaylon Sotelo 5 Rhyly Hicks 6 Mattie Jane Stanley 7 Jorge Martinez 8 Macy Lombrano 9 Rylie Guerrero 10 Hope Perez 11 Christopher Diaz 12 Emma Slayton 13 Kinnison Harvey
Champion Light Weight
Ibis Alvarado
Reserve Champion Light Weight
Tynlea Wilson
Middle Weight
1 Marcos Lombrano 2 Alena Bernal 3 Addyson Bowman 4 Kenlyn King 5 Maggie Spikes 6 James Michael Stroope 7 Landon Slayton 8 Kensi Willis 9 Emily Diaz 10 Lexi Lovell 11 Macie Lee Smith 12 Karissa Raines
Middle Weight
1 Blake Biasiolli 2 Hannah Deen 3 Stella Marwitz 4 Marian Soto 5 Harley Gilliam 6 Owen Johnson 7 Kimberly Diaz 8 Jayden Millican 9 Carli Coffee 10 Allison Fulton 11 Jordyn Pitts 12 Jordyn Pitts
Champion Middle Weight
Blake Biasiolli
Reserve Champion Middle Weight
Light Heavy Weight
1 Kaysen King 2 CarolAnn Hetzel 3 Kenlyn King 4 Zaylon Sotelo 5 Carter Massey 6 Rhyly Hicks 7 Vegas Gilliam 8 Ella Millican 9 Spencer Marwitz 10 Azteca Badillo 11 Emily Diaz 12 Ella Millican 13 Hannah Shipman 14 James Powers 15 James Powers
Light Heavy Weight
1 Ella Haynes, 2 Cade Perkins 3 Maggie Spikes 4 Hudson Deen 5 Lyndi Biasiolli 6 Mattie Jane Stanley 7 Lexi Lovell 8 Jayden Millican 9 Owen Johnson 10 Kimberly Diaz 11 Rex Guerrero 12 Azteca Badillo 13 Boyd Diaz 14 Rex Guerrero
Champion Light Heavy Weight
Ella Haynes
Reserve Champion Light Heavy Weight
Kaysen King
Heavy Weight
1 Dalton Adams 2 Slade Butler 3 Hannah Deen 4 Allie Haynes 5 Hudson Deen 6 Hunter Biasiolli 7 Cooper Massey 8 Maddox Hair 9 Rebecca Evetts 10 Rylah Morgan
Heavy Weight
1 Madden Wise 2 Allie Haynes 3 Dalton Adams 4 Ashtyn Adams 5 Kaysen King 6 Ella Haynes 7 Hunter Biasiolli 8 Rebecca Evetts
Champion Heavy Weight
Madden Wise
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight
Dalton Adams
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Madden Wise
Junior Showmanship
Tynlea Wilson, Brownwood FFA
Senior Showmanship
Kylee Land, Brown County 4-H
Fine wool
1 Tristen Slayton 2 Kannon Kensing 3 Marian Soto 4 Kimberly Diaz 5 Waggoner Shelton 6 Stryker Shelton
Fine wool
1 Marcos Lombrano 2 Emily Primrose 3 Mason Beck 4 Kashleigh Kensing
Champion Fine Wool
Marcos Lombrano
Reserve Champion Fine Wool
Tristen Slayton
Fine Wool Cross
1 Hannah Deen 2 Emily Primrose 3 Hunter Day 4 Peyton Blankenship 5 Christopher Diaz 6 Waggoner Shelton
Fine Wool Cross
1 Slade Butler 2 Blake Biasiolli 3 Lane Holman 4 Jennifer Simpson 5 Reagan Shults 6 Kannon Kensing
Fine Wool Cross
1 Chloe Lord 2 Sophie Lord 3 Hayden Deen 4 Cade Perkins 5 Kashleigh Kensing 6 Hunter Biasiolli 7 Mason Beck
Champion Fine Wool Cros
Slade Butler
Reserve Champion Fine Wool Cross
Chloe Lord
Other Breeds and Crosses
1 Chloe Lord 2 Cyndea Wilson 3 Cade Perkins 4 Cooper Morgan 5 Stone Bishop 6 Macy Lombrano 7 Scarlett Petty 8 Layla Russell 9 Scarlett Petty 10 Rylah Morgan 11 Ryan Glosson 12 Austin Pittman 13 Cooper Dail 14 Macy Lombrano 15 Alma Bernal 16 Carlee Burks 17 Samson Henkel 18 Karrina Maree Price 19 Jennifer Simpson
Other Breeds and Crosses
1 Hudson Deen 2 Tynlea Wilson 3 Hadley Johnson 4 Kye McLain 5 Rylah Morgan 6 Kye McLain 7 Halle Kern 8 Hannah Deen 9 Layla Russell 10 Lyndi Biasiolli 11 Brooklynn McCullough 12 Jensyn Evans 13 Caleb Modawell 14 Alena Bernal 15 Austin Pittman 16 Jaxson Almgren
Other breeds and crosses
1 Hayden Schroeder 2 Slade Butler 3 Lane Goodson 4 Lane Goodson 5 Ashlyn Storm 6 Hayden Deen 7 Cason Miller 8 Hunter Biasiolli 9 Kayelie Grimes 10 Crockett Henkel 11 Peyton Blankenship 12 Cayson Dail 13 Stone Bishop 14 Ryan Glosson 15 Carson McCullough 16 Landon Slayton
Other breeds and crosses
1 Madden Wise 2 Hayden Schroeder 3 Ashtyn Adams 4 Ashtyn Adams 5 Ella Haynes 6 Emily Haynes 7 Kylee Land 8 Carter Henkel 9 Marcos Lombrano 10 Brooklynn McCullough 11 Carlee Burks
Champion Other Breeds and Crosses
Hayden Schroeder, Early FFA
Reserve Champion Other Breeds and Crosses
Madden Wise, Brown County 4-H
Southdown
1 Cloey Petty 2 Cayson Dail 3 Stryker Shelton 4 Lane Holman 5 Aubree Gerhardt 6 Cooper Dail
Southdown
1 Hadley Johnson 2 Holden Wise 3 Tynlea Wilson 4 Hudson Deen 5 Sophie Lord 6 Maggie Spikes 7 Bentley Till 8 Jordyn Gerhardt 9 Tanner Roberts
Southdown
1 Kylee Land 2 Henslie Hohertz 3 Hutsyn Hohertz 4 Bentley Till 5 Cyndea Wilson
Champion Southdown
Hadley Johnson
Reserve Champion Southdown
Holden Wise
Hair Sheep
1 Rylee Blanton 2 Felix Bernal 3 Olivia Miller 4 Daniel Lane Constancio 5 Brooke Miller 6 Stella Marwitz 7 Harley Gilliam 8 Kade Bradley 9 Vegas Gilliam 10 Daniel Lane Constancio 11 Dillon Miller 12 Jenzen Constancio 13 Vegas Gilliam 14 Ataleigh Constancio 15 Spencer Marwitz 16 Kade Bradley 17 Aydin Griffin
Hair Sheep
1 Felix Bernal2 Maggie Spikes 3 Rylee Blanton 4 Ibis Alvarado 5 Weston Chism 6 Nikolis Salazar 7 Brooke Miller 8 Jenzen Constancio 9 Dillon Miller 10 Jaylee Valdez 11 Tristen Slayton 12 Jordon Valdez 13 Jace Valdez 14 Jace Valdez
Hair Sheep
1 Henslie Hohertz 2 Nikolis Salazar 3 Amada Kai Menchaca 4 Mariela Bevin Menchaca 5 Kylie Waddle 6 Landon Slayton 7 Jaylee Valdez 8 Ataleigh Constancio 9 Jordon Valdez 10 Olivia Miller
Champion Hair Sheep
Henslie Hohertz, Early FFA
Reserve Champion Hair Sheep
Rylee Blanton, Early FF