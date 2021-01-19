Brownwood junior Rylah Morgan crowned youth fair queen

Brownwood High School junior Rylah Morgan was crowned queen of the Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon as the weeklong fair ended its 2021 run at the fair barns.

Emily Primrose was first runner-up, and Jordyn Pitts was second runner-up.

Earlier at the fair, Taylor Simpson was crowned junior miss, and Bentley Till was crowned princess.

Morgan is the 17-year-old daughter of Derick and Jessica Morgan.

She also has one younger brother, Cooper. She is a junior at Brownwood High School where she is actively involved in many extra-curricular activities. She is currently serving as the second vice president for the Brownwood FFA Chapter as well as the Cross Timbers District FFA President.

In the FFA she competes on the Agricultural Issues Forum Team, Senior Quiz Team, Livestock Judging Team and in public speaking contests. She was awarded the Star Chapter Farmer this past year. Rylah is also involved in Key Club and HOSA. Academically, she works hard for her grades and is in the top 10 percent of her class.

Outside of BHS she is an active member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. She has been active in Brown County 4-H for the past 5 years. She is currently the president of the Brownwood 4-H Club, the vice president of the Brown County Sheep Club, and Secretary for the Brown County 4-H Council.