Premium Sale ends Brown County Youth Fair

Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin

The 69th Annual Brown County Youth Fair ended with "another remarkable sale Saturday evening," Brown County Fair Association Finance Chairman Gayland Miller said.

Miller was referring to the Premium Sale on Jan. 16, 2021, which brought "well north of $550,000 with scholarships and prize money included this year," Miller said. "What a surprising and unexpected crown considering COVID."

The auction is for premium money only and does not represent the purchase of the animal or item being auctioned.

Grand champion and reserve grand champion bids

Grand Champion Market Steer owned by Ashtyn Adams, $11,000, Circle B Bar Ranch

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer owned by Ethan Sanchez, $9,500, Buddy and Holly Gieb

Grand Champion Market Swine owned by Hayden Welch, $9,200, Circle B Bar Ranch

Grand Champion Market Lamb owned by Hayden Schroeder, $7,500 Ag Mart

Grand Champion Market Goat owned by Madden Wise, $7,500, Gary Worley/VFW Post 3278/Grimsley lectric/Grooms Seed

Reserve Grand Champion Swine owned by Lindsey Larose, $5,500, Carey and Ashley Thornberry

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat owned by Dalton Adams, $5,500 Hill Gas/Tri-County Propane/Farm Bureau Brown County/Hendrick Health Systems/Farmers and Merchant Bank

Grand Champion Single Meat Fryer owned by Eric Smith, $2,500, Citizens National Bank

Reserve Grand Champion Single Meat Fryer owned by Cash Whisenhunt $2,300, Bruner Auto Group

Brown County Fair Association president Bryan Senkirik posted on the association's Facebook page:

"Despite the unprecedented times of COVID-19, I can’t begin to express my gratitude for everyone who played a part in the 69th annual Brown County Youth Fair. Our students, parents, ag teachers, and extension agents have put in a significant amount of time and effort preparing for this year’s youth fair. Even through all the uncertainty, their efforts did not go unnoticed. This week, we were able to come together to proudly watch our exhibitors show their animals, ag mechanics projects, and home economics entries.

"I can’t say thank you enough to this association and our community for making this year’s youth fair happen. We truly have the best sponsors, donors, and volunteers that made our Brown County Youth Fair possible and a continued success.

"For the first time, we were able to live stream the shows daily and the premium sale. Thank you KOXE for making this possible.

"Year after year, we continue to have generous donors in our community that come out and participate in the the premium sale. Thank you to these businesses and individuals for your generous donations and supporting our youth."

Thank you to our numerous sponsors for your continued support and believing in the BCFA. We also appreciate Double H Mercantile for creating and ordering all of our awards for this week.

As the association plans and prepares for the 70th annual Brown County Youth Fair, we would appreciate you taking a few minutes of your time to complete this survey: https://forms.gle/9BH7CAQYRtNi72mA6