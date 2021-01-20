Man jailed following robbery of store at knifepoint

BROWNWOOD — A 28-year-old man is jailed on an allegation that he robbed a Brownwood convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday morning, police and Brown County Jail records state.

Brownwood police obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for Dakota Cross of Brownwood following the 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 robbery of Lillie’s Food Mart, 1201 Austin Ave., police and jail records state.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cross at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a foot pursuit, police and sheriff’s reports state.

Cross was booked into the Brown County Jail on the aggravated robbery warrant and on an additional charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, jail records state. Cross’ bonds total $160,000.

According to an affidavit filed by Brownwood detective Brian Rice in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Bryan Thompson’s office:

Officers were told a man wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans and a face mask entered the store around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, threatened the employee with pocket knife and began yelling “this is a stickup! Give me your money! I don’t want to hurt you! Don’t make me hurt you!”

The man took money from the register, ran out of the store and drove away in an SUV.

The store provided police with security footage. An officer spoke with sheriff’s investigator John Harper, who said he recognized the suspect by his jacket. Harper said he is familiar with the suspect and knows his voice and build.

After following up on additional information from Harper — which included Harper’s knowledge of an earlier theft at United Supermarkets — police obtained a warrant for Cross’ arrest.

According to a report by sheriff’s deputy Nicolas Wood:

Wood was patrolling the area of Highway 377 South near Farm to Market Road 1176 at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday. Wood saw “a known wanted person,” identified by the deputy as Cross, standing at the end of a guardrail. Wood told the man to come to the front of this vehicle, and the man began backing away.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Jayson Bastardo also gave commands, and the man “ran frantically,” Wood’s report states. The two deputies and a third deputy, Mason Fabbiani, searched a pasture and found the man lying down in the pasture.

The deputies took the man into custody.