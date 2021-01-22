Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

• Jan. 26 – Consumer Decision Making Workshop and Informational Meeting

• Feb. 15 – Extension Office closed for President’s Day

Successful Brown County Youth Fair

Brown County Youth Fair was a big success this year and Brown County 4-H would like to thank the Brown County Youth Fair Association for organizing and supporting the youth. We would like to also thank all the donors and sponsors of the 2021 Premium Sale. As agents, we are proud of all the 4-H members who participated and would like to congratulate everyone.

If you have any pictures from the youth fair that you would like posted on the Brown County 4-H Facebook, please post them on the Brown County 4-H Facebook page (www.facebook.com/browncounty4htx). A special thank you to Ann Glasscock for capturing photos of all youth at the Brown County Youth Fair. For those members that will be participating in the major livestock shows, good luck!

Workdays

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

• Jan. 30 — 9 a.m. to noon, Youth Fair Barns

• Feb. 6 — 9 a.m. to noon, Youth Fair Barns

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Consumer Decision Making

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, we are hosting a workshop and informational meeting on Tuesday, January 26th. This will either be in person or virtual. Please contact us if you are interested in attending.

Major stock show animal health regulations

San Angelo

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding Gilts:

All certificates must be issued on or after Jan. 16, 2021, with the following information:

A. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine within 30 days prior to date of the sale (on or after Jan. 16) with vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola, Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, and Pomona. Vaccination date must appear on the health certificate.

B. A statement must appear that says the animal has not been fed garbage, has not been exposed to hog cholera or pseudorabies, does not originate from a quarantined herd, nor has the herd of origin had PRV within the last six months, nor have the entries themselves been vaccinated for PRV.

C. Gilt identification must be included on health certificate in form of validation number and ear notches.

D. All gilts must have tested negative for Brucellosis and Pseudorabies. Blood test must have been conducted within 30 days prior to the show. Results should be listed on health certificate.

Market animals do not require health papers.

San Antonio

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding sheep and goats (including wether dam and wether doe)

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Breeding gilts

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days, this certificate must certify that swine have not been fed garbage, not been vaccinated for pseudorabies, have been permanently identified, and have not been exposed to pseudorabies.

2. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine, six months of age or older, within 30 days prior to entry with Leptospirosis vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola, Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, Pomona.

3. Crossbred Gilts ONLY - Brucellosis and and Pseudorabies test required for all breeding swine 6 months of age and older within 40 days prior to change of ownership. Swine from certified free herds are exempt from testing.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Houston

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do require health papers.

Rodeo Austin

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Texas Farm Bureau Scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

2001 Texas4-H Veterinary Science Summer Camps

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below is the dates and locations:

Camp 1 – June 7-9 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

Camp 2 – June 14-16 at Texas A&M University, College Station

Camp 3 – July 12-14 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $400.00 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of September 1, 2020). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is March 5, 2021 by 5:00pm. For more information contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates:

• Feb. 15 —Final draft due

• April —Interview selection notification

• May 23-25 — We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.