Brownwood photo earns statewide honors for Niko Martin

BROWNWOOD — High School photography student Niko Martin earned an honorable mention for her photo “Silo Scape” in the Association of Texas Photography Instructors (ATPI) contest, consisting of more than 4,500 entries from 93 schools.

Martin is a student in the Photography 2 class at Brownwood High School taught by Heather Nix.

While it is primarily a Texas program, schools in eight states participated in the Fall Contest, Nix said.

Seventeen Brownwood students entered 36 images, and Nix said she wished all of the students could have placed in the categories they chose.

“The competition is stiff,” Nix said. “So to have one image get an honorable mention is great for us.”

Martin said the photography is “an outlet for creativity and I can show my emotion through what I am taking pictures of. I can take the pictures I want, at the level of quality that I want.” The silo photo was Martin’s first entry into the contest.

“As a class at the beginning of the year, Photo 2 does self-assignments with different themes and the students join me at events like football games, to get students out taking pictures,” Nix said.

Themes include:

People we Love

Hands at Work

Train people

“We then narrow down the student's best work from the assignments and from pictures they have photographed on their own time,” Nix said. “I meet with each student to critique their work. And then we wait.”

The Association of Texas Photography Instructors will have a self portrait contest in February. All Photo 1 and Photo 2 classes, which totals about 45 students, will enter, Nix said.