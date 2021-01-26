Christian Ethics lecture planned at Howard Payne University

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s 14th annual Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics will feature guest speaker Dr. M. Daniel Carroll R. (Rodas), Scripture Press Ministries professor of biblical studies and pedagogy at Wheaton College and Graduate School.

The lectures, which are free to the public, will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in the Mabee University Center’s Bullion Suites.

The lectures will also be livestreamed on the HPU School of Christian Studies Facebook page for guests unable to attend in person. Visit facebook.com/hpuscs or hputx.edu/curriestrickland to access the livestreams on both days.

The central theme of Carroll’s two lectures will be “The Bible and Immigration.” His lecture Feb. 4 is titled “The Bible and Immigration: The Scripture as Foundation and Compass.” His Feb. 5 lecture is titled “Stories from Then and There that Resonate Here and Now.”

Before coming to Wheaton College, Carroll taught Old Testament at Denver Seminary, founding a Spanish-language lay training program there. He also taught at El Seminario Teólogico Centroamericano in Guatemala City, Guatemala, for 13 years, where he continues to serve as an adjunct professor. He has authored eight books, including “Christians at the Border: Immigration, the Church, and the Bible.”

Carroll is half-Guatemalan and was raised bilingual and bicultural, spending many summers in Guatemala while growing up. The relevance of the biblical text for the challenges of poverty, war and politics in developing countries led him to a passionate focus on Old Testament social ethics and the social sciences. Additionally, his experiences have led him to have a deep appreciation for the unique contributions that ethnic minorities, women and the global church make to the interpretation of the Old Testament.

The Currie-Strickland lecture series is made possible through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Elliston and was established to honor the life of Dr. David R. Currie, retired executive director of Texas Baptists Committed; and the memory of Phil Strickland, who dedicated nearly 40 years of ministry to the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ Christian Life Commission.

Admission to the lectures is free, but reservations are requested. To request reservations or more information, contact HPU’s School of Christian Studies by email at currie-strickland@hputx.edu or by phone at 325-649-8403.