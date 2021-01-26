Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brownwood after collision with vehicle

A seriously injured motorcyclist was flown out by helicopter after his motorcycle and a Chevrolet Suburban collided in the 1200 block of Austin Avenue in Brownwood on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Phillip Poor, 50, of Brownwood, who sustained severe trauma in both legs. He was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with injuries that were severe but did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

“Ultimately, the motorcyclist was driving correctly and a Suburban turned in front of him,” Assistant Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via text message.

9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting the collision just before 5 p.m., and first responders called for a helicopter minutes later.

The motorcycle was on its side just inside the parking lot entrance at the Comolli, Etheridge and Harding optometrist office, with the front of the Suburban about a foot away from the wrecked cycle. The Suburban’s front bumper had been detached from the Suburban and laid across the motorcycle.

First responders spent several minutes treating the motorcyclist in the parking lot as an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter landed in the back parking lot of the nearby Howard Payne University Academy of Freedom.

Lifeguard Ambulance transported the motorcyclist to the helicopter, where he was placed inside and flown away.