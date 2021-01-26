SUBSCRIBE NOW
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brownwood after collision with vehicle

Steve Nash
Brownwood Bulletin
First responders treat an injured motorcyclist after his motorcycle and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV collided in the 1200 block of Austin Avenue in Brownwood Monday afternoon.
A Texas Department of Safety trooper and a Brownwood police officer walked near a wrecked motorcycle after the cycle was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet Suburban, also pictured.
An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter prepares to land in the back parking lot of Howard Payne University Academy of Freedom Monday afternoon after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with an SUV.
An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter with an injured motorcyclist on board lifts off from the back parking lot of the Howard Payne University Academy of Freedom Monday afternoon.

A seriously injured motorcyclist was flown out by helicopter after his motorcycle and a Chevrolet Suburban collided in the 1200 block of Austin Avenue in Brownwood on Monday afternoon. 

Police identified the motorcyclist as Phillip Poor, 50, of Brownwood, who sustained severe trauma in both legs. He was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with injuries that were severe but did not appear to be life threatening, police said. 

“Ultimately, the motorcyclist was driving correctly and a Suburban turned in front of him,” Assistant Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via text message.

9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting the collision just before 5 p.m., and first responders called for a helicopter minutes later.

The motorcycle was on its side just inside the parking lot entrance at the Comolli, Etheridge and Harding optometrist office, with the front of the Suburban about a foot away from the wrecked cycle. The Suburban’s front bumper had been detached from the Suburban and laid across the motorcycle.

First responders spent several minutes treating the motorcyclist in the parking lot as an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter landed in the back parking lot of the nearby Howard Payne University Academy of Freedom.

Lifeguard Ambulance transported the motorcyclist to the helicopter, where he was placed inside and flown away. 