Bangs man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

A Bangs man remained jailed Thursday after his arrest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

The alleged assault occurred at a Brownwood hotel in January 2020, police said.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

In January 2020, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received information from a juvenile victim of a sexual encounter she and two other juvenile females had with an adult male.

It was alleged that the three juveniles met with the adult male at a hotel in the 500 block of East Commerce in mid-January 2020. During this encounter, all subjects consumed alcoholic beverages and slept in the room for the night.

At one point, the female victim was sexually assaulted by the adult male, police said.

An investigation was conducted by the Brownwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and a suspect was identified.

The investigation continued and on Jan. 25, 2021 a warrant was issued by the 35th District Court for aggravated sexual assault of a child – forcible rape.

On Jan. 27, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., the suspect was located at a north Brownwood residence and arrested for the warrant.

Carlos Santana Granados, 21, was booked into the Brown County Jail on Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Brownwood police and jail records state. Granados’ bond is set at $75,000.