Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Feb. 2 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:30 p.m. at the Extension Office

Feb. 9 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 6 p.m. at Bangs High School

Feb. 15 – Extension Office Closed for President’s Day

The FCH coalition committee will be having a meeting on February 2, 2021 5:30p.m., at the Brown County Extension Office. The coalition will be discussing upcoming clothing and textiles events and volunteers to help coach teams that will be participating in the contest. If you are interested in assisting with this project, please be in attendance. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

Workdays

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. Workday are at the youth fair barns from 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities.

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

Summer camps

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below are the dates and locations:

Camp 1 – June 7-9, 2021 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

June 7-9, 2021 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville Camp 2 – June 14-16, 2021 at Texas A&M University, College Station

June 14-16, 2021 at Texas A&M University, College Station Camp 3 – July 12-14, 2021 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $400 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of Sept. 1, 2020). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is March 5, 2021 by 5 p.m. For more information contact the Extension Office.

Texas Brigades

Texas Brigades is accepting applications for its summer Brigade Camps. The series of eight statewide camps are open to youth, 13-17 years of age, who are interested in the outdoors. Participating young men and women are introduced to subject-specific stewardship, conservation, and management topics throughout 5 days. Camp fees ($500) include meals, lodging, materials, and more.

Each camp is an extensive and hands-on educational camp featuring a conservation subject or theme and is limited to 30 participants. Themes include quail, deer, bass, fisheries, marine species, waterfowl, and ranching. Texas Brigades is now in its twenty-ninth year of hosting summer camps.

Scheduled 2021 Brigade Camp dates and locations are:

June 4-8, Rolling Plains Bobwhite Brigade, private ranch near Abilene.

June 13-17, South Texas Buckskin Brigade, Welder Wildlife Refuge, Sinton.

June 19-23, South Texas Bobwhite Brigade, Buck Horn Creek Ranch, McCoy.

July 7-11, Bass Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 14-18, Waterfowl Brigade, Pintail Hunting Club, Garwood.

July 19-23, Ranch Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 25-29, North Texas Buckskin Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 27-31, Coastal Brigade, Sea Star Base, Galveston.

Apply online at texasbrigades.org/applications by the March 15 deadline. Interested youths will select “Cadet App,” select camp preferences, and answer questions about their interests and experiences. Adults interested in volunteering for camp will select “Adult Leader App.” Camp selections are made by April 15.