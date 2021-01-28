Brown County Grand Jury returns 35 indictments in January 2021
Special to the Bulletin
The January session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 35 indictments against 25 individuals. District Attorney Michael Murray's office does not release names of defendants who have been indicted but have not yet been arrested because of an indictment being sealed until the time of the arrest.
According to Murray's office, defendants in unsealed indictments are:
- Ronald Glenn Blasingame, assault family violence — occlusion
- Eric Alan Pargmann, evading arrest
- Archie Lansford Childress, DWI
- Zane Scott Huntley, criminal mischief, taking wildlife resources without consent of land owner, theft of property
- Nicholas Dwayne Davis, criminal mischief, taking wildlife resources without consent of land owner
- Stephen Varner, possession of a controlled substance
- Latasha Lewis AKA Latasha Roberson, forgery
- David Wayne Speegle, indecency with a child
- Stetson Lee Spearman, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance
- Nathan Beebe, possession of a controlled substance
- Ethan Woods, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
- Christopher Marc Spruill, possession of a controlled substance (two indictments)
- Demory A. Wilson Jr., possession of a controlled substance
- Tray Delishaun Ross AKA Devontray Delishaun Ross, continuous violence against the family
- Estella Bollum, burglary of a habitation
- Bryce Ratliff, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
- Joe Willie Zapata III, sexual assault, continuous violence against the family
- Elijah Ray Jones, assault family violence — occlusion