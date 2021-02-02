Kiwanis Club of Brownwood invites people, businesses to join

The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood invites not only individuals but businesses and corporations to join the club as it embarks on a February membership drive.

The invitation to businesses and corporations to join is a first for the Brownwood club, Kiwanis board member and membership, committee member Elisha Bird said.

“During COVID, it’s kind of hard to recruit and have meetings,” Bird said. “One of the things we’re doing is to open membership to corporations and businesses. They can join just like an individual.”

If a businesses or corporation joins, it can designate an individual to represent the entity, Bird said. If that person leaves the business or corporation, a new person can be designated.

The goal of Kiwanis is to help children in the community and provides funding for many nonprofit organizations that focus on children, in addition to public service projects.

The club is having a membership drive in February and will have an induction ceremony for new members on Feb. 25.

The club meets each Thursday at noon at the Brownwood Country Club.

Bird said she has been a Kiwanis Club member for about two-and-a-half years.

“I wanted to be involved in an organization that gives back to the community,” Bird said.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, with a motto of "Serving the Children of the World,” the organization’s website states.

Anyone interested in joining the Brownwood club can contact board members including Bird, board president Jerry Sims, secretary Amanda Mason or treasurer Dustin Larremore.