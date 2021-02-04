Library to rename DVD and BluRay collection in honor of Stephen Dickey

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Public Library will rename its popular collection of DVDs and BluRays after Brownwood resident Stephen Lynn Dickey, who died last year.

After Dickey died on July 3, 2020 at age 63, his family contacted the library about donating his movie collection.

“His fight was hard fought with this pandemic, and we lost him too early in life,” said son Eric Dickey. “He is much loved by the people who knew him. He was a trusted friend, comedian, and dependable man. His love of film and TV led to a collection of nearly 750 titles. We wish to donate these titles to the Community of Brownwood in his honor. May he rest in peace forever with the support of those who remember him.”

Since the collection was donated in November, the library has been processing the collection of popular movies and adding them to the collection. Many Brownwood residents have thoroughly enjoyed the new selection of popular movies. Over the coming months, the library will continue to process and add hundreds of new and popular DVDs and BluRays from Dickey’s collection.

“With entertainment options limited these days, our DVD and BluRay collection is extremely popular. New DVDs are not something the library can usually afford,” said library director Becky Isbell. “On behalf of myself, the library board and the Brown County community, I’d like to extend my gratitude to Mr. Dickey’s family for their generosity.”