Report: One arrested after deputies find grow houses, liquid THC

A Lake Brownwood man was jailed after deputies executed a search warrant at his residence, where they located two marijuana growing houses and seized more than 200 grams of liquid THC, sheriff's officials said.

Hudson Mack, 29, was booked into the Brown County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on charges of manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief, jail records state.

According to a report by sheriff's Sgt. Leighton Wyatt:

Deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday for a residence in the 7700 block of Blarney Drive. Deputies located two containers of liquid THC and two growing houses. One contained eight growing marijuana plants and the other contained three drying marijuana plants.

Deputies also located several bags of fresh marijuana that weighed more than 4 ounces.

The residence was protected by several cameras inside and out, Wyatt's report states.

Mack's bonds total $38,500, jail records state.