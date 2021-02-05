Haynes to give State of the City address in video series

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will give his annual State of the City address in a multi-part online video series with the first episode to be published Monday, February 8, at 11 a.m.

The video will be available for viewing at brownwoodtexas.gov/SOTC as well as the City’s Facebook page. The first video will feature information about economic indicators for the Brownwood area.

The mayor’s annual State of the City address has traditionally been a featured event for the January Brownwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Haynes has opted instead to release the video series of his address on the City’s website and social media platforms.

The change in format will allow the information in Haynes' address to be accessed by a broader audience.

Several additional videos from Haynes are expected to be released as part of an ongoing series.

Each month Haynes will address Brownwood area topics such as continued economic development, the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, projects, city improvements for the upcoming year, and more.