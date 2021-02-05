Keep a healthy heart in the time of COVID-19

Brownwood Bulletin

For those with heart conditions or other medical conditions that may weaken your heart, keeping your heart healthy and protected during a pandemic is important. Cholesterol and blood pressure issues, as well as arrythmias or cardiomyopathy, are heart conditions that can make contracting COVID-19 more serious.

Your heart is the most “essential” worker you have. It beats more than 110,000 beats a day and pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood throughout your body. This fist size muscle is so important, it only makes sense to keep it healthy and happy. To help support and improve your heart, try some simple changes that everyone can make.

Variety and Veggies

Eating balanced and nutritious meals daily can help you reduce sodium and sugar intake, helping to maintain or lose excess weight, manage your blood pressure, control cholesterol. The nutrient dense foods that we consume help in providing those vitamins that support our bodies. Eating a colorful variety of fresh fruits and vegetables helps to support our health and our immune systems. Try new recipes throughout the week to add variety and enhance enjoyment.

Keep Moving

Staying physically active can also improve and support your heart. It strengthens your heart so it can efficiently pump blood throughout the body. A stronger heart also helps to keep your blood pressure under control. Try to take a brisk walk outdoors daily or keep active around the house; not only are you keeping social distance, but improving circulation to help reduce stress.

Mask, Hands, & Distance

Always remember to follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently, continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, and avoid large crowds. For more information contact your local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 325-646-0386 and check out our COVID-19 hub of Extension resources at agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/coronavirus.

TEXAS SPEAKS

TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Brown County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities. The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.

The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will take about 10 minutes.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.

You can provide your input by going to the following tx.ag/texasspeaks.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Brown County Extension office at 325-646-0386. Thank you very much for your involvement in this process.