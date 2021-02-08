Brown County 4-H news and updates

Nick Gonzales

Dates to remember

Feb. 9 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 6 p.m. at Bangs High School

Feb. 15 – Extension Office Closed for President’s Day

Feb. 22 – Virtual Photography Informational Meeting 4 p.m.

4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities:

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include clothing and textiles.

The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 30 in Coleman

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30 in San Angelo

Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior and intermediate age division – July 13th in Burnet, Texas.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021.