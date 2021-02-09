Melanie Larose named finance director for City of Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

Melanie Larose has been named the City of Brownwood’s new finance director.

Larose has worked for the City of Brownwood for 20 years. She joined the city in February 2001 as the chief accountant. In 2016, Larose became the assistant director of Finance.

She is an investment officer with the city and has served on the Fireman’s Relief and Retirement Fund Board since 2017 and the Internal Audit Committee since 2007.

Before working for the City, Larose was an accountant for more than three years with private accounting firms.

She has a bachelor of business administration with a major in accounting from Tarleton State University. She has been a Certified Government Finance Officer since 2015.

Since 2016, Larose has been managing the day-to-day operations of the city's finance, accounting, purchasing and utility billing departments. She has leadership experience as the manager of the supervisors in these departments.

Recently, Larose has been instrumental in digitizing the customer experience for utility billing, implementing an online vendor database and managing a major software conversion.

She has a vast understanding of municipal finance, investments, budgeting, fireman’s pension fund, AP/AR, payroll, and insurance coverage.

“Melanie has the perfect blend of knowledge and experience to advance into the finance director position," City Manager Emily Crawford said. "She is passionate about Brownwood and is dedicated the city, the residents and her co-workers.

Melanie represents the ISERVE core values of the city and I look forward to working alongside her.”

Larose has been a resident of Brown County her entire life. She and her husband, Scott, have a daughter who is a senior at Brownwood High School.

The Larose family treasures family time and competes in livestock shows and Brownwood Lady Lions sports.

Former finance director Walter Middleton retired on Jan. 27 after 22 years of service.