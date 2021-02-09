TexasBank announces promotions and new officers

Special to the Bulletin

Greg Dodds, President and CEO of TexasBank recently announced several promotions as well as the addition of a new officer. Those changes included the following:

Shannon Gober

Shannon Gober has been promoted to Vice President, Credit Operations.

Gober started with TexasBank in 1998 as a part-time teller. She grew quickly in her role and became a lead teller until transferring to the credit department in 2000. As the Credit and Loan Department Supervisor, Gober ensures the accurate and timely servicing of the Bank's loan portfolio, overseeing the production of loan documentation relating to the opening, servicing, and closing of all loans, and ensuring loans and agreements comply with state and federal laws, regulations and Bank lending policies and procedures.

Gober has been married to husband Kirk for fourteen years and has two grown children and two grandsons.

Daniel Hutson

Daniel Hutson has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

Hutson graduated from Howard Payne University in 2008 and began his banking career quickly at a local institution. He then went to work for the West Central Texas Council of Governments from 2010-2015 before beginning with TexasBank as an Assistant Vice President for Commercial Lending.

As Senior Vice President, Hutson will continue to expand his relationships with the existing portfolio of clients he has established, as well as generate new lending opportunities across the communities TexasBank serves.

Hutson is married to Emily and they have two young children.

He serves as the current President for the Brownwood Municipal Development Board of Directors, Board of Directors for Junior Achievement in Abilene and serves as the Treasurer for Latch Key.

Amy Seymour

Amy Seymour has been promoted to Bank Officer.

Seymour graduated with a Bachelor of Communication in 2008 from Angelo State University. While in college, she began her banking career as a part-time teller. After graduation, Seymour moved to San Antonio to begin a marketing career with a Property Management firm.

For the last 13 years, Seymour has served in various roles in marketing, advertising, and public relations. Upon moving back to her hometown of Brownwood in 2016,

Seymour began with TexasBank as the Marketing Coordinator. Her responsibilities include the creation and management of corporate events, community relations, public relations, social media, website management, communications, and advertising. Amy is the proud mom of two small boys and serves as Vice Chairwoman on the Pregnancy Care Center Board of Directors.

“We are proud to have quality professionals like Shannon, Daniel and Amy on the TexasBank team”, Dodds said. “These promotions are earned and well deserved. Their hard work and dedication toward serving the needs of their customers as well as the community in which they live fall directly in line with the core values of TexasBank. The tremendous amount of growth and success that TexasBank has experienced in the Brown County market over the past several years is a direct result of their leadership and can-do attitudes.”

Erick Owens

Dodds also introduced Erick Owens, Chief Technology/Information Officer.

Owens began with TexasBank in December 2020 after a successful Information Technology career in Lubbock, Texas. A 2010 graduate of Wayland Baptist University, Owens began his IT career at South Plains College as a support technician.

As his career grew, he moved into network administration and then landed at AimBank in 2013. As the Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Security at AimBank, he served over 350 employees and oversaw the planning, design, management, and implementation of network/telecom and software/hardware infrastructures.

Owens is excited to be a part of the TexasBank team, saying, “My wife and I came to Brownwood for the small-town community, feel, and vibe. TexasBank is a true community bank with big bank goals and dreams for their customers. I am most looking forward to being a part of that growing vision for our surrounding communities”.

“It’s not very often that we have the opportunity to hire someone of Erick’s caliber who is committed and passionate about living and working in rural Texas," Dodds said. "His participation in building, developing, and managing the IT and Security infrastructure with his prior bank as it grew into over $1.8 Billion in assets, along with his demonstrated high level of character and integrity, makes him the perfect complement to our Executive management team."

TexasBank is a full-service community bank with eight locations serving Brown, Comanche, Erath and Eastland counties.