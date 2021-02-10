Brownwood City Councilman gives resignation letter due to upcoming move

Brownwood City Council members accepted the resignation letter Tuesday of Ward 3 councilman Larry Mathis and called a May 1 special election to fill the seat.

Mathis, who is moving with his wife, Terri, to the Georgetown area to be near other family members, will remain on the council until his successor is seated.

Mathis has been a councilman since 2015. In 2014, Mathis retired as director of the Brownwood High School Theatre Department and has been active with the Lyric Theatre. He is directing his final play for the Lyric, "Clue," which opens Feb. 19.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

* Gave final approval to changing the zoning classification for 2409 Austin Ave. from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential. Arcaya Properties plans to build a 12-unit apartment complex.

* Gave final approval to change the zoning classification at 2605 Morris Sheppard from C-1 Local Business District to M-1 Restricted Industrial. Brownwood economic director Ray Tipton told council members the rezoning would bring the property into compliance with a potential business wanting to expand in Brownwood.

• Heard a request from Tel and Kortney Williams to change the name of a two-block area on Houston Street to Hoosegow Drive. The council took no action and will hold a public hearing in March on the request.