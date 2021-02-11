Brownwood ISD names February Spotlight teacher, staff

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood school district congratulates its February Spotlight teacher and staff.

Cara Helzer

Cara Helzer is a kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Baylor University in 2019 and is a certified teacher. This is Helzer’s first year with Brownwood ISD.

Helzer is a phenomenal teacher who is constantly looking for ways to move her students toward success. The kindergarteners in her class know that they are loved and valued. Helzer thinks outside the box and allows her students to learn each new concept in a variety of ways. Helzer has a heart of gold, and it is evident in her classroom, her interactions with others and her work ethic.

She is a team player, consistently offering suggestions and asking for input on how to be the best she can be for her students and for her campus.

Jimmy Ward

Jimmy Ward is a Licensed Professional Counselor for the Brownwood ISD Special Populations Department. He holds a Bachelor of Behavioral Sciences degree from Hardin-Simmons University and a Master of Education degree in Counseling from Tarleton State University.

He previously served as a Mental Health Specialist for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Since joining Brownwood ISD, Ward has worked diligently with his students, staff and parents to assure the success of his students. He is always available when needed and greets everyone with a smile.

He is kind, caring and excellent at building relationships with students. He invests in their lives inside and outside the classroom, attending events they are involved in such as football and basketball games. There has been tremendous growth in the students that receive his services.