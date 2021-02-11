Brownwood ISD sets Pre-K, Head Start, Kindergarten preregistration

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood ISD has announced dates and times for its 2021-22 Pre-K, Head Start, and Kindergarten preregistration.

All preregistration will be at the Brownwood ISD Central Support Center, 2707 Southside Drive.

Head Start and Pre-K space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Pre-K, Head Start, and Kindergarten Round-Ups will be held April 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional Head Start only preregistration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8 and 15, and July 20 and 22.