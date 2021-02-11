Brownwood woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter

A Brownwood woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a deadly weapon in connection with a June 28, 2020 wreck that killed one person and injured three others.

Margaret Harper, who was 39 at the time of the wreck, was also sentenced to three 10-year prison terms for intoxication assault with a deadly weapon. All of the sentences will run concurrently.

District Judge Mike Smith approved a plea bargain after Harper entered guilty pleas Thursday in 35th Judicial District Court, a press release from District Attorney Micheal Murray's office states.

The wreck happened when a pickup traveling north in the 2400 block of Southside Drive in Brownwood left the road, entered a yard and struck several people who were unloading furniture from a trailer, Brownwood police said earlier.

Kimberly Allen, 28, was killed, and Erica Richardson, who was 32 when the wreck happened, and two children were injured.

According to an earlier email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 28, 2020, members of the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to the 2400 block of Southside Drive regarding a report of a traffic accident involving pedestrians. The Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted the police department in this investigation.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the front yard of 2401 Southside where several injured people were located. It appeared that, for unknown reasons, a 2006 Ford F150 pickup left the roadway and traveled into the front yard of this residence, traveling between a parked pickup with an attached trailer and the residence.

Occupants and friends of 2401 Southside were in this area unloading furniture from the trailer. The pickup struck several of these individuals as it traveled through the yard before coming to a stop.

Life-saving measures were begun and an adult female was care flighted to John Peter Smith Hospital for urgent care. Additionally, a 5-year-old juvenile was care flighted to Cooks Children’s Hospital and an 8-year-old juvenile was transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Twenty-eight-year-old Kimberly Renee Allen of Brownwood was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 38-year-old Margaret Marie Harper of Brownwood. Harper was interviewed and subsequently arrested. Harper was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle, three counts of intoxicated assault w/vehicle and driving with an invalid license.

In other court cases:

David Blake Havens pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance — drug-free zone and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Aaron Jacob Inman pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Elijah Ray Jones pleaded guilty to assault family violence — occlusion and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Wyatt Thomas Hughes pleaded guilty to two offenses of credit or debit card abuse and theft — enhanced and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail.