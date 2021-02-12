Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

February

15 – Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., Claybird Range at Brownwood Country Club

15 – Extension office closed for Presidents Day

16 – Virtual FCH Coalition meeting, 4 p.m.

22 – Virtual Photography informational meeting, 4 p.m.

Shooting sports informational meeting

Brown County 4-H Shooting Sports will have their first meeting on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Claybird Range, Brownwood Country Club. During their first meeting they will cover safety, introduction to shooting sports, and scheduling of practices. If you would like more information, contact Dale Crowell at 325-200-9851.

Virtual FCH coalition meeting

There will be a Virtual Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. During the meeting, we will be discussing the upcoming spring 4-H FCH contest. If you are interested in joining the meeting, email Courtney Parrott at courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu.

Photography informational meeting

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a Virtual Photography informational meeting on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. To attend the meeting, contact the Extension office.

MCBank of Early seeks local 4-H photographers and artist

MCBank of Early is looking for 4-Hers who do photography and art that would be interested in showing off your work. MCBank is wanting to highlight Brown County 4-Hers by hanging their photography or art in their lobby. If you are interested, contact the Extension office at 325-646-0386.

4-H Clothing and Textiles project opportunities

Springtime involves many 4-H projects that include Clothing and Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to five members have one hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a five-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 30 in Coleman

Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30 in San Angelo

Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnet

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles project opportunities, contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension office.

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page ishttp://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

Veterinary science summer camps

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below is the dates and locations:

Camp 1 – June 7-9, 2021 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

Camp 2 – June 14-16, 2021 at Texas A&M University, College Station

Camp 3 – July 12-14, 2021 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $400.00 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of Sept. 1, 2020). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is March 5, 2021 by 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Extension office.

Brigade camps

Texas Brigades is now accepting applications for its summer Brigade Camps. The series of eight statewide camps are open to youth, 13-17 years of age, who are interested in the outdoors. Participating young men and women are introduced to subject-specific stewardship, conservation, and management topics throughout five days. Camp fees ($500) include meals, lodging, materials, and more.

Each camp is an extensive and hands-on educational camp featuring a conservation subject or theme and is limited to 30 participants. Themes include quail, deer, bass, fisheries, marine species, waterfowl, and ranching. Texas Brigades is now in its 29th year of hosting summer camps.

Texas Brigades summer camps provide youth an intensive and exciting educational experience built on the important principles of stewardship of natural resources vital to livestock, wildlife, and waters in Texas. Find more information on Texas Brigades and their long-time partnership with AgriLife at www.texasbrigades.org.

Scheduled 2021 Brigade Camp dates and locations are:

June 4-8, Rolling Plains Bobwhite Brigade, private ranch near Abilene

June 13-17, South Texas Buckskin Brigade, Welder Wildlife Refuge, Sinton

June 19-23, South Texas Bobwhite Brigade, Buck Horn Creek Ranch, McCoy

July 7-11, Bass Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna

July 14-18, Waterfowl Brigade, Pintail Hunting Club, Garwood

July 19-23, Ranch Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna

July 25-29, North Texas Buckskin Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna

July 27-31, Coastal Brigade, Sea Star Base, Galveston

Apply online at www.texasbrigades.org/applications by the March 15 deadline. Interested youths will select “Cadet App,” select camp preferences, and answer questions about their interests and experiences. Adults interested in volunteering for camp will select “Adult Leader App.” Camp selections are made by April 15.