Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards virtually

Steve Ellis, who retired last year as judge of the 35th Judicial District, received the Groner Pitts Lifetime Service Award, Daniel Hutson was named Man of the Year, and Jessica Hardy received the Woman of the Year Award in the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Virtual Awards.

The chamber posted a video Thursday night featuring award winners in 13 categories.

Hutson was recently appointed senior vice president at TexasBank, and Hardy is director of the Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key in Brownwood.

“2020 saw many obstacles, disappointments and adjustments to everyday life,” Chamber director Sunni Modawell said in a voice-over at the beginning of the video. “But these struggles reveal the grit and determination that defines our community, and Brownwood has never failed to rise to a challenge.

“We were disappointed that our 2020 chamber awards banquet could not be held in the same manner as decades before. However we committing to finding a special way to honor our award winners. Thank you to our generous sponsors, 3M, Citizens National Band and AccelHealth, for making this possible. Though we can’t be together, we can cheer together.”

Award winners were:

Community Partner of the Year — Brown County Home Solutions

Stuart Coleman Good Neighbor Award — Harold Hogan

Andrea Lee — Ambassador of the Year

Professional of the Year — Dr. Joe Young

Volunteer of the Year — Mile Blagg

Small Business of the Year — Common Grounds Coffeehouse and Deli

Medium Business of the Year — Texas Clean

Large Business of the Year — Nelson Wholesale Services

Woman of the Year — Jessica Hardy

Man of the Year — Daniel Hutson

Stuart Coleman Good Neighbor Award — St. John’s Church

Stuart Coleman Good Neighbor Award Recipient — Chip Barker

Steve Ellis — Groner Pitts Lifetime Service Award