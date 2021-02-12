Woman's Club of Brownwood accepting funding applications for 2021

Special to the Bulletin

The Woman's Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and nonprofit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 31, 2021, and the funds will be distributed at the May 25, 2021 Woman's Club luncheon meeting at Brownwood Country Club.

Organized in 1973, The Woman's Club of Brownwood has been steadfast in its motto, "United in friendship, inspired by need." The club is a nonprofit organization of approximately 100 members, founded for the purpose of stimulating members' interests in artistic, literary and religious fields, promotion of education and civic welfare throughout the community and participating in philanthropic projects.

Each year members of the club organize a fundraising project. For the past few years, our major fundraising activity has been the "Glitz, Glamour and Gals" night out of shopping, food and fellowship. However, due to the unusual circumstances in 2020, we have not been able to mix and mingle. So in 2021, we are currently conducting the "Spring Bling Charitable Raffle" to raise funds to support our Brown County nonprofits. Raffle tickets are $10 and are available at Wendlee Broadcasting, 603 Fisk, through Feb. 22 or until sold out. The amount of funds donated is dependent on: the amount raised and the number and specifics of the grant applications.

The following are guidelines and considerations for the grant applicants:

* Groups applying must be classified as charitable and/or nonprofit

* The major source of income of the applicant should not be from religious or political entities

* The number of people served by the organization

* The organization serves the local area

* The funds would be used in the local area regardless of where the application originates

• If a grant was received during the previous year, explain as specifically as possible how the funds were used and the timeframe in which the newly requested funds will be used

Organizations may request and return applications by contacting:

Marie Reed — call or text: 281-787-0781

Email: mhr50tx@gmail.com

Application sent by mail should be sent to: Marie Reed, 212A Wills Way, Early, TX 76802