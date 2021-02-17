Brown County 4-H news and updates

Nick Gonzales

Special to the Bulletin

Dates to remember

Feb. 21 – 4-H Shooting Sports Meeting, 2 p.m. at Claybird Range, Brownwood Country Club

Feb. 22 – Virtual Photography Informational Meeting, 4 p.m.

Shooting sports informational meeting

Brown County 4-H Shooting Sports will have their first meeting on Feb. 21, 2 p.m. at the Claybird Range, Brownwood Country Club. During their first meeting, they will cover safety, introduction to shooting sports, and scheduling of practices. If you would like more information, please contact Dale Crowell 325-200-9851.

Photography informational meeting

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you!

The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes.

We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a Virtual Photography informational meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Contact the extension office to attend.

Photographers, artists sought

MCBank of Early is looking for 4-Hers who do photography and art that would be interested in showing off their work.

MCBank is wanting to highlight Brown County 4-Hers by hanging their photography or art in their lobby. If you are interested, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

• TFB District Scholarship – 39 scholarships available at $1,000 each & 13 scholarships available at $1,500 each

• TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – 13 scholarships available at $1,000 each

• TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – one scholarship available at $1,000

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the link to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is: http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t Have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021.