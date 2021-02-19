Black History Month concert to be held Feb. 23 at Howard Payne

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Symphonic Band and Jazz Combo will present a concert honoring black composers and musicians in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Mims Auditorium.

Pieces by Harry T. Burleigh, Thomas Dorsey, Edward “Duke” Ellington, Jester Hairston, Scott Joplin and others will be performed during the concert. Frank Nelson, assistant professor and director of bands, said the concert is a unique opportunity to honor influential black artists and their cultural impact.

“We would really like to have our HPU and community friends and family come together as we honor many black performers and composers who have influenced our day-to-day lives in many ways,” said Nelson. “The evening will be filled with great music, entertainment and learning as we share a little history of these great artists.”

Admission is free and the public is invited. Performing musicians will be practicing safe social distancing and will be wearing masks except when needed to be removed to play.

Attendees will be asked to observe proper social distancing, wear face coverings and avoid attendance if positive for, exposed to or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.