COVID vaccination clinics planned for Brownwood next week

A 700-dose COVID vaccination clinic is planned for next week as well as a second-dose clinic for 670 people who received their first doses a month ago, Health Administrator Lisa Dick told Brownwood City Council members Tuesday morning.

The 700-dose clinic is planned for Tuesday, March 2, with the second-dose clinic planned the next day.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department have partnered to administer previous vaccination clinics, which involve staffing from multiple entities.

About 2,600 residents have received the first of the two-dose vaccine, and about 1,000 have received their second doses.

"So they are fully vaccinated," Dick said.

The health department will begin scheduling appointments based on the online list that residents have signed up with through the health department.

There are not enough phone lines at the health department for staff to use for scheduling appointments, so staff is using cell phones for the appointments. Dick said those calls could look like "a generic cell phone number" on the phone of the person being called.

"As we move forward, it could also look like an email coming to you, and we're trying to make it where it would be visibly something from the health department," she said.

Dick updated the council on last week's COVID numbers, saying 50 new cases were reported in Brown County for a total of 128 active cases.

"Last week because of the weather we did drastically less testing, so there were only 50 additional cases, which I know sounds really promising and we're hoping that continues," she said. "Time will tell if that's the situation."

Five COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood as of Monday, the Hendrick Health Facebook page states.

Also Tuesday, council members approved a budget amendment of $79,000 for the city's portion of COVID-related expenses that aren't covered by grants for the months of March and April. The council also authorized the health department to spend up to $150,000 of unbudgeted funds for COVID expenses, which includes the Brownwood budget amendment.

The health department has prepared a budget at the council's request and is asking for the cities of Brownwood, Early and Bangs, as well as the county, to share the cost based on population, council members were told.

All of those entities have applied for COVID-19 Relief Funds. which ended Dec. 30.

The health department has provided contact casing and case management for 4,020 cases, provided more than 8,000 quarantine or isolation orders and assisted school districts in tracking more than 3,000 students or staff, council members were told.