TSTC student enjoys challenges of welding technology

Ben Barkley / TSTC

Comanche's Caden Amos likes the challenges he faces in Texas State Technical College's Welding Technology classes.

He is working toward a certificate and looking forward to the day when he has a job. With instructor Daniel Aguirre providing his own work experience, Amos knows he will be well prepared when he graduates.

"Daniel likes to throw a curve at us," Amos said. "He knows when he does that, we will be ready to take on anything."

Amos started the program with no welding experience, but Aguirre has seen his progression over the last two semesters.

"He came in here with zero experience and has picked up things really well," Aguirre said. "He is actually understanding what goes into making a good welder."

Amos said he had trouble learning the welding fundamentals, but credits Aguirre and other students for helping him.

"I would take my project to Daniel, and he would say I needed to toy with it," Amos said. "Some of the guys in here have welding experience, and I know I can go to them to see how things can be improved."

Aguirre said Amos' work ethic will lead him to a career.

"He puts great effort into his work. He knows that if it is not how I like it, he will keep working to make it right," he said.

Amos said he does not have any regrets about choosing TSTC and a welding career.

"I was thinking about becoming a mechanical engineer, but took a shot in the dark and tried welding," he said. "I knew TSTC would prepare me for a career."

Once he is working, Amos knows the environment will be different.

"I want to see how everything I am learning relates to the real world and not in a shop setting," he said. "I know when I am working I am going to have to learn on the fly. Daniel is preparing me for that."

Welding runs in Amos' family, and he hopes to work in the West Texas oil fields like his brother.

"I hope to follow in my brother's footsteps," he said.

Amos said more people should consider a career in welding and taking classes at TSTC.

"The staff here is great. If you fall behind, everyone will help you get caught up," he said. "Everyone here wants you to succeed."

Welding Technology is available at each of TSTC's 10 campuses.

