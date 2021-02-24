Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

March

3 – 4-H Photography Workshop, 4 p.m. at the Extension Office

10 – 4-H Photography Workshop (Optional Due to Spring Break), 4 p.m. at the Extension Office

17 – 4-H Photography Workshop, 4 p.m. at the Extension Office

24 – Junior/Intermediate Photos Due to the County Office

Photography Workshop Series

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography workshop on Wednesday, March 3 at 4:30pm at the Brown County Extension Office. Please bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office. Below are the deadlines to turn in photos to the Brown County Extension Office:

• Your photos must be formatted into the correct size

• Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

• Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

• Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

• You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

• Junior and Intermediate Photos due to the Extension Office – March 24

• Senior Photos due the Extension Office – April 8

For more information, contact the Brown County Extension Office.

McBank of Early is seeking local 4-H photographers and artists

MCBank of Early is looking for 4-Hers who do photography and art that would be interested in showing off your work. MCBank is wanting to highlight Brown County 4-Hers by hanging their photography or art in their lobby. If you are interested, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities:

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing & Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 30 in Coleman

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30 in San Angelo

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnet

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing and Textiles Project Opportunities, contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Texas Farm Bureau Scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021.