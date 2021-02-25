Early kindergarten student duplicates ‘Clue’ costumes

Gene Deason

The comedy whodunnit “Clue” at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre has multiple characters, but if it’s ever adapted into a one-man show, Aaron Turner, age 6, is ready.

After the Early school kindergarten student watched numerous rehearsals and performances of the stage play “Clue” at the Brownwood Lyric Theatre, he was inspired to create his own costumes for the show’s various characters — 14 in all.

Aaron’s father, Doug Turner, plays the role of the FBI Agent in the show that opened the Lyric’s 2021 season.

“He designed them all himself,” the elder Turner said. “He found some of the clothes in his room, and then he went looking.”

His mother, Shannon Turner, offered assistance in putting the costumes together only when she was asked to help.

“Shannon helped Aaron use construction paper to build the hats for the costumes for Mrs. Peacock and the Singing Telegram Girl,” Turner said, “but everything was Aaron’s design.”

While saying he wouldn’t describe Aaron as the mascot for the “Clue” cast, Turner said Aaron’s interest in the show has been an encouragement. In addition to attending rehearsals, Aaron hasn’t missed any of the public performances of “Clue.”

“Everybody loves him,” his father said. “As soon as the show’s programs were available, he got one and asked every cast member to autograph it. Then he went back and asked them to sign the names of their characters.”

Joe Dennis, who plays the part of Colonel Mustard in “Clue,” gave Aaron a medal to wear on the costume Aaron made for his character.

“That was an amazingly sweet thing for Joe to do,” Turner said.

Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld, artistic director and member of the Lyric’s board of directors, said Aaron is the theater’s youngest Patron member. It’s the second consecutive year he has held that distinction.

“We bought Aaron a Patron membership last year, and decided to do it again this year,” his father said. Admittance to each show the Lyric presents in 2021 is included in the Patron package.

Doug Turner was also seen on the Lyric stage during its summer 2019 production of “9 to 5,” but he had little time to prepare.

“I was recruited by Nancy Jo two weeks before the show opened,” he said. “I like to say I got Nancy Jo’ed.”

Aaron’s interest in “Clue” goes beyond costumes, his father said.

“He knows the script. He knew the lines before some of us did,” Turner said with a chuckle. “When we were still running individual scenes, we were told which ones were being rehearsed on a particular night, and which cast members needed to attend. Aaron was able to offer corrections. He knew which characters were in which scenes, and which ones weren’t. ‘That character doesn’t come on stage until the next scene,’ he would say.”

While “Clue” is a family show, Turner said his son wasn’t necessarily stumped by sly double entendres in the script. That’s because Aaron was able to interpret them in a way that wasn’t suggestive.

“When he asked if that was what the line meant, we told him that he was exactly right,” Turner said.

Aaron has expressed interest in being in a play — perhaps on the Lyric stage — when he is old enough. Meanwhile, the ability to costume a show on a tight budget is a skill that theaters can use, too.