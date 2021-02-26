Brownwood chamber to host business workshops with ActionCOACH

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Business Workshops featuring Scott Finkelstein, owner and Head Coach of ActionCOACH.

The is series is designed to give business owners and entrepreneurs a PlayBook for business success. Scott Finkelstein has decades of experience leading companies to greater levels of success around the globe. Finkelstein uses his innate passion to help others succeed, create wealth and gain back control of their business.

On March 3, 2021, Finkelstein will present Five Proven Ways to Massive Sales and Profits. At the workshop, attendees will learn actionable strategies to increase sales.

The following Business Workshop will be on April 7, 2021, and will discuss Six Steps to Selling your Business for Three and Four Times More.

Each business workshop will be hosted at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 600 E. Depot St. from 11:30 a.m. – 1 pm. Lunch will be provided. Chamber members can attend for free. Non-Members can attend for $10.

Register at www.brownwoodchamber.org. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.