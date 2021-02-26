'Clue' to enter final weekend at Lyric

Brownwood Bulletin

Colonel Mustard (right foreground in uniform) takes a step forward to speak to Wadsworth (Jonathan Harvey) in a scene from Brownwood Lyric Theatre’s production of “Clue.” A matinee performance of the comedy whodunnit will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Lyric Theatre downtown. Shows will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, before the closing performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Also pictured, from left to right, are Mrs. White (Valerie Nelson), Mr. Green (Paul Underwood), and Miss Scarlet (Cassia Rose). Tickets are available at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com.