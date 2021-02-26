Howard Payne Spring Family Reunion rescheduled for March 20

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University has rescheduled the Spring Family Reunion for Saturday, March 20. The free event will include a tailgate celebration prior to the HPU football game at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, but was moved following the American Southwest Conference’s decision to postpone competition through Feb. 21 due to extreme weather conditions.

The highlight of the day will be the Yellow Jacket football team’s game at 1 p.m. against McMurry University. The game will be preceded by a tailgate at 11 a.m. outside the stadium, with a lunch catered by Diamond R Cafe and cobbler from Underwood’s Bar-B-Q.

“We are excited that we had the opportunity to reschedule the Spring Family Reunion,” said Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the HPU Family to celebrate Howard Payne and enjoy the activities we have planned.”

There will be no charge to anyone who pre-registers at www.hputx.edu/familyreunion. Guests who pre-registered for the original Feb. 20 date will need to register again.

Special thanks to the Spring Family Reunion sponsors including Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce; Bruner Auto Group; Citizens National Bank; Dr Pepper; MC Bank; Painter & Johnson Financial; Smith and Sharpe Agencies; TexasBank; Underwood’s Bar-B-Q; United Supermarkets; Visit Early Texas; Wendlee Broadcasting; and Willie’s T’s.

As part of university-wide procedures for health and safety, guests are asked to wear facemasks and practice appropriate social distancing.