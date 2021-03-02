Bangs Family, Career and Community Leaders of America teams attend conference

Special to the Bulletin

Four teams representing Bangs Family, Career and Community Leaders of America virtually attended the Region 2 Conference in Waco on February 26-27.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) enables students to find themselves while developing the necessary skills needed to succeed in the real world. Beginning in 1945 as the Future Homemakers of America (FHA), this very unique organization was, and still is today, the only student led organization with family as its main focus. This allows students to bond with each other and build long lasting friendships with people. Members are encouraged to work together and accomplish goals that are challenging.

This year’s theme was “Texas FCCLA: Discover Your Voice.”

The virtual/hybrid conference featured a series of specialized leadership tracks (fashion, interior design, culinary, personality, and mental health issues) and general sessions that helped members discover ways to become actively involved in issues facing today’s youth. A new officer team was elected for 2021-2022, with terms beginning at the Dallas State Meeting this April.

STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) and Proficiency Events included competitive events. The top five competitors in each category of the Region II Conference qualified for state.

Top Five STATE bound BANGS FCCLA students:

Bella Helmick — Food Innovations, Level 2; 3rd Place, $1500 Escoffier Scholarship

Grayson Loman — Food Innovations, Level 2: 4th Place

Anna Nance — Interior Design, Level 2 (Top 5)

Kirsten Poling — Repurpose and Redesign, Level 2 (Top 5)