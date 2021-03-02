Early mayor to give annual State of the City address

EARLY — Early Mayor Bob Mangrum will speak about the city’s growth and achievements in the previous year, as well as projections for this year, when he gives his annual State of the City address on April 9.

Mangrum will speak at a luncheon that begins at 11 a.m. at the Early Visitors and Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive.

RSVPs are required. Seating is limited so city officials suggest getting tickets early.

Mangrum was first elected to the Early City Council in 1988 and was elected mayor in 2005.

Mangrum has taught government and history at Howard Payne University since 1980 and directed HPU’s Academy of Freedom’s Honors Program for 16 years.

Mangrum, an Abilene native, grew up in Richardson and came to Early with his wife, Cheryl, in 1980 because of HPU.

Mangrum will be sworn in for a new term in May.