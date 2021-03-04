Brownwood SWAT team runs narcotics search warrant; two arrested

The Brownwood Police Department released details Thursday of a narcotics search warrant served by the Brown County Area SWAT team.

Officers recovered methamphetamine and arrested two people, police said via email.

According to the email:

In recent weeks, the Brownwood Police Department’s Narcotics Division received reports of narcotics distribution occurring in the 1600 block of Main Boulevard.

Detectives were able to identify the residence and discovered the sale of suspected methamphetamine occurring. Based on the information gathered, search and arrest warrants were sought and obtained for the suspects.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, members of the Brown County Area SWAT team executed the search and arrest warrant for the home.

During the execution of the warrants, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was recovered. Arrested at the scene were 36-year-old Brandi Nicole McDaniel and 31-year-old Stevie Lee Rose.

McDaniel and Rose were both charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1. Additionally, Rose was arrested for a warrant out of Texas Pardon and Parole, police said.