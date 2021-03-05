Brown County 4-H news and updates

Nick Gonzales

Dates to remember

March 10 – 4-H Photography Workshop (Optional Due to Spring Break) 4 p.m. at the Extension Office

March 17 – 4-H Photography Workshop 4 p.m. at the Extension Office – Categories and Photos Due

March 24 – Junior/Intermediate Final Photos Due to the County Office

Photography Workshop Series

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography workshop on Wednesday March 10th 4:30pm at the Brown County Extension Office. Please bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office. Below are the deadlines to turn in photos to the Brown County Extension Office:

• Junior and Intermediate Photos due to the Extension Office – March 17

• Senior Photos due the Extension Office – April 8

Your photos must be formatted into the correct size:

• Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

• Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

• Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

• You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office.

4-H horse validation is March 1 through May 1

Validation is required for showing at district or state horse shows, and its purpose is to certify that ownership requirements have been met. The horse MUST be owned solely by the 4-H member, his/her parents (biological or stepparents), brother, sister, grandparents, or legal guardian. Horses under lease to, but not owned by any of the named persons, do NOT qualify. Horses owned in partnership or jointly with any person other than those previously listed do NOT meet ownership requirements. The horse validation process will be completed electronically using the 4-H Connect online management system.

All 4-H members who wish to show at the District Show or the State 4-H Horse Show will be REQUIRED to validate their horse(s) on the 4-H Online system. Horse validation is completed for EACH HORSE and will cover all 4-H youth members in that family profile. When validating your horse(s) on 4-H Connect, you will select ONLY ONE 4-H youth member to conduct the validation under. Once a horse is validated, validation paid, and you begin registering for the District Horse Show, the validated horse(s) can be moved to the appropriate 4-H member(s) that will be exhibiting the horse in the show.

Validation will be open from March 1 to May 1. Any horse validated before or after this date will NOT be accepted. An illustrated step-by-step instruction guide for families is available for download and reference on both the Texas 4-H website (http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/) and the Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science – Equine Science website (http://animalscience.tamu.edu/academics/equine/state-4h-show/). Validation cost for each horse is $10 from March 1 – April 15. From April 16 – May 1 validation cost for each horse is $20. Credit card will be the only acceptable form of payment. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

The 2021 district horse show will be held in San Angelo on June 15.

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began Aug. 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a third grader, we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until Sept. 1. That is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a second grader moving into third grade enrolls before Sept. 1, it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until Sept. 1. The system has been updated and currently has issues.