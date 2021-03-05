Brown County Legislative Day rescheduled for March 16

Special to the Bulletin

Business and community representatives will attend a virtual meeting with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers on March 16 as the new legislative session gets under way.

This meeting is vital for Brown County as the county continues to develop relationships with state lawmakers, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce said.

This is a chance to talk with lawmakers virtually in Austin. The laws being proposed this year can directly impact your business and our community.

Attendees will meet at the Mabee Center of the campus of Howard Payne University at 8:30 am for Breakfast and networking. Briefings will be held between 9 am – 11am.

Spacing is limited. Those gathering in-person are by invitation only. There is an option to join the zoom call. It is $10 to join the call. Register for the zoom call at brownwoodchamber.org.