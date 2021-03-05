Brownwood High School grad named San Angelo's Citizen of the Year

Alana Edgin / San Angelo Standard-Times

SAN ANGELO — Matt Lewis, a 1980 graduate of Brownwood High School, was announced as San Angelo's Citizen of the Year on Thursday night.

The announcement came Thursday night during the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce's 105th Annual Banquet

Lewis is the CEO and president of the San Angelo Area Foundation. In 2020, Lewis wrote about the foundation's milestone, where they gave $100 million in grants for 2019.

"A man who keeps confidentiality close to his vest, and is intentional with his communication, Mr. Lewis’s impact can be seen and felt across San Angelo and the Concho Valley," a Chamber of Commerce release stated. "With the priorities of God, his family, and his work, his contributions and leadership over the past 19 years are immeasurable. Congratulations to Mr. Matt Lewis, the 2020 Citizen of the Year!"

Lewis was born in the Dallas area before his parents moved the family to Brownwood when he was 5 years old. Coming from a musical family, he grew up singing in church, according to the release.

"A step stool was used in his early years so he could reach the pulpit and stand alongside his siblings," the release stated.

His first time on stage was in a performance of "Amahl and the Night Visitors," where he played Amahl and found his love for theater.

After graduating from Brownwood High School, Lewis went to Howard Payne University, where he focused on art and music, with a minor in accounting. Lewis and his wife, Charlotte, were married in 1995. They have four children and moved to San Angelo in December 1997.

In 1982, Lewis started working as a meter reader and eventually made his way into management with TXU Energy until 2002, according to the release. The year he left, the newly formed San Angelo Area Foundation searched for its next president and CEO.