Pregnancy Care Center fundraiser set at Brownwood Coliseum

The Central Texas Pregnancy Care Center’s biennial fundraiser “Everybody Deserves a Birthday” will be Thursday, March 11, at the Brownwood Coliseum and will feature a concert by Christian singer Anthony Evans.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Evans will be accompanied by his band.

Because of COVID, there will be no meal served.

The Pregnancy Care Center (PCC) anticipates an attendance of about 300. Tickets are available at the door. To avoid waiting in line, PCC executive director Amanda Towns suggested getting tickets online at the PCC's website, pccbrownwood.com

Tickets are $30 per individual or $25 per individual for groups of five or more.

Evans’ father is pastor, speaker and author Dr. Tony Evans of Dallas.

In recent years, Anthony Evans has been working in Los Angeles, where he appeared on NBC’s The Voice, Evans’ online bio states. His time on the show led him to being discovered and enlisted to perform and produce vocals for various major networks.

Evans, who has 11 albums of his own, is the founder and CEO of Sherman James Productions.

“He’s very gifted,” Towns said of Evans.

Towns said Thursday’s event will also feature some “very special guests” — women who will tell how the PCC has helped them.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are highly recommended, the PCC’s website states.

“We’ll still have all the social distancing recommendations in place where we’ll rope off different rows,” Towns said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer stations everywhere. We want to make sure people are safe and comfortable being there.”

Towns said the PCC has been following the recommendations of its top sponsor, Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood, as it prepares for Thursday’s event.

"We’ve been in constant communication with them as to whether it’s safe to move forward, and they have continued to say ‘yes,’” Towns said. “So we are relying on their expertise to make sure it’s done safely.

“We’ve taken all of their recommendations on creating a safe environment at the coliseum and have put those in place, so that people can come and be assured that they’ll be well cared for there.”

Previous fundraisers have helped the PCC pay off its building at 2200 Austin Ave. in Brownwood. Funds raised from this year’s event will be used for operating costs for the next two years, Towns said.

The PCC served more than 2,800 clients in 2020, up from 2,500 in 2019, Towns said.

The PCC, which serves five counties, provides services including:

• Free and confidential pregnancy tests

• Pregnancy care education

• Free prenatal vitamins

• Physician referrals and community service referrals

• Medicaid application assistance

• Parenting classes

• Learn to Earn Program and Baby Needs Store

• Free diapers, formula and other baby needs

• Sexual health and disease information and education

• Sexual integrity conversations for teens, parents and groups

• Life plan development for parents and caregivers

• Adoption agency referrals

The PCC is also able to help with grief and loss counsel to women who have experienced miscarriage or abortion, Towns said.