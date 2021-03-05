Two seek Brownwood City Council Ward 3 seat

Two candidates will compete to fill Brownwood City Councilman Larry Mathis’ seat in Ward 3 in the May 1 special election.

Melody Nowowiejski and Linda Heitman have filed to run for the seat.

Nowowiejski is involved in real estate. Heitman is executive director of Brown County Home Solutions.

Mathis announced earlier he is resigning from he council because he and his wife are moving to the Georgetown area. Mathis plans to remain on the council until his successor is seated.

In Bangs, councilman Rick Phelps is running unopposed for mayor in the May 1 election. Eric Bishop, who has held the seat for the past 10 years, is not seeking another term.

For the Bangs City Council, four candidates will compete for two seats.

The candidates are Waymond Sheppard, Gregory Cassady, Danny D. Marney and Greg Flores.

Early voting begins April 19 and ends April 27.

Applications for mail-in ballots are due at the Brown County Elections Office by April 20.