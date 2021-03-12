Havins Unit book drive to benefit Intermission Bookstore in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

The T.R. Havins Unit is proud to embark on a new service project to improve literacy in the community by collecting books for the Intermission Bookshop in Brownwood during the month of March.

This is one of four service projects that T.R. Havins will participate in 2021 to celebrate Management and Training Corporation’s 40th anniversary.

MTC operates the T.R. Havins in-prison substance-abuse treatment program for adult males.

At the end of the book drive, T.R. Havins will tally up the number of books that were donated and deliver them to Intermission Bookstore on March 31.

“We’re so excited to do what we can to support the Intermission Bookstore,” said Senior Warden Angela Chevaliar. She said MTC was founded on the principles of helping others change their lives through education and training, and literacy is key to that mission.

If community members would like to support this effort, they can call 325-643-5575 to schedule at drop-off time which would consist of Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and noon.

In 1981, MTC was founded with a mission to help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education and training.

The Intermission Bookshop is an independent bookstore located at 203 Center and opened in August 2020.

During World War II, the shop was a theater known as the Queen Theater, the bookstore's website states. Open all night, soldiers would find rest there when hotels were all full.

"Fully renovated, our store is now home to gently used and new books," the website states. "This is a space to find a new book to read, make new friends, and where real stories are shared."