Brownwood ISD names Spotlight teacher, staff member for March

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD named Reed Ellett as the March Spotlight teacher and Jerry O'Neal as the Spotlight staff member.

Ellett is a special education teacher at Brownwood High School. He holds an associate's degree from the Community College of the Air Force in Alabama, a Bachelor of Science Degree from Devry University, and a Master of Science Degree in Information Technology Management from Trident University International.

He is a certified teacher holding a professional license for teaching general education (4th-8th) and special education (EC-12). This is Ellett’s third year with Brownwood ISD.

Ellett is a dedicated teacher and fantastic individual who influences the culture at BHS. He works diligently to ensure life academic students are a part of the BHS community. His love for education is evident as he works to improve the educational development prospects of each student while building and maintaining strong relationships.

O’Neal is the head of the BISD maintenance department. With 12 years of maintenance/ custodial experience, he began work with BISD in 2017 as a maintenance worker. His dedication to detail and quality of his work led him to his current position supervising the department.

O’Neal is organized, efficient, detailed and has a great relationship with his coworkers. His crew is always willing to go above and beyond to make sure our facilities are ready each day for our students.

During the winter storm blast, O’Neal and his crew were on each campus taking care of emergencies which limited the amount of damage incurred. They simply took care of business so we could get our students back on campus without any further delay.