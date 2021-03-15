Man, 76, indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault

A 76-year-old Brownwood man was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Sept. 17, 2020 incident.

The February session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the indictments against James Ramage Maxted, who is free on bonds totaling $175,000, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office and the Brown County Jail state.

The indictment was one of 49 returned against 21 people, District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office said.

Deputies responded to a call for help on FM 2492, sheriff's officials said earlier. Deputies arrived to see Maxted sitting in a truck, bleeding from his face. Maxted told deputies a woman struck him with a beer bottle for no reason.

Deputies spoke with the woman, who alleged Maxted struck her with a beer bottle, sexually assaulted her and strangled her. The woman said she was able to strike Maxted with a broken beer bottle.

In other indictments:

• Stephen Rene Martinez, 50, was indicted on two charges of DWI as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Brownwood police arrested Martinez on Dec. 15, 2020 after responding to a call for help in the 500 block of Victoria, police said earlier.

Officer Shade Tidwell heard a woman inside a home calling for help. The home’s front door was open, and Tidwell heard the woman say she’d been stabbed.

Tidwell located a woman covered in blood, and a man identified by police as Martinez was lying on the bed behind her with a knife close by.

Martinez was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman and also held on bond withdrawal warrants for DWI and evading arrest, jail records state.

Martinez remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $130,000.

• Patrick Boutelle, 34, of San Marcos was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and violation of a protective order in connection with incidents in August and September 2020.

Early officers, sheriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers responded on Sept. 16 to the 200 block of Crescent Drive in Early, where Boutelle had been spotted by his bondsman at a house, police said earlier.

Boutelle was prohibited by a protective order from being at that house.

Brownwood police arrested Boutelle on Oct. 7 in Walmart after acting on a citizen’s tip that Boutelle was in the store.

Boutelle remains jailed on the indictments and other charges, jail records state. His bonds total $196,000.

Also indicted, according to Murray’s office, were:

Russell Owen Osbourn, felon in possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance

Wesley Warren Clark, possession of a controlled substance

Dickie Flanagan, online solicitation of a minor

Austin Montgomery Soukhakian, possession of marijuana

Frank Paul Hinojosa, theft of firearm

Tory Aaron Cottrell, theft of firearm (four counts)

Brandon Jamaal Payne, possession of a controlled substance

David Lewis, evading arrest, felon in possession of firearm

Selso Ortiz Martinez, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Colby Ray Owings, felon in possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance

Brennon Oshea McDowell, felon in possession of firearm, assault family violence — occlusion, evading arrest

Todd Heilman, assault family violence — occlusion

Justin Darrell Cupps, possession of a controlled substance (two indictments)

Charles Art Bishop, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Lee Dorman, possession of a controlled substance

David Lynn Seward, possession of a controlled substance

Zoe Dawn Thomas, possession of a controlled substance

Roy Warren Stone, possession of a controlled substance

Lorena Love Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance

Dalton Manning, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latrena Lynn Lucas, DWI with child passenger

October Toby Salazar, evading arrest

Heath Dozier, criminal mischief