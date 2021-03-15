Brownwood judge sentences man to life term for fourth DWI conviction

An East Texas man who fled from a 35th Judicial District Court jury trial in May 2019 was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his fourth DWI conviction.

Brown County Court at Law Judge Sam Moss sentenced Donald Ray Stone, 50, of Henderson County — who also had a previous conviction for injury to a child — to the life term.

Moss was sitting as district judge when he presided over Stone's 2019 jury trial. After Stone absconded, the jury convicted Stone in absentia and recommended a life sentence, Moss announced at Monday's sentencing. Stone could not be formally sentenced at his jury trial because he was not present.

Stone was arrested in February 2021 in Oklahoma and brought to the Brown County Jail on March 3, Moss announced Monday.

Stone was accused by indictment of drunken driving on Aug. 18, 2017.

According to the indictment, Stone was also convicted of the following charges:

• Injury to a child in 1995 in Tarrant County

• DWI in 2005 in Tarrant County

• DWI in 2006 in Johnson Count

• DWI in 2009 in Johnson County