Brownwood man jailed on multiple charges after second arrest in four days

A Brownwood man remains jailed on drug and parole violation charges following his arrest Friday — his second arrest in four days by the same officer.

Bonds for Cody Vuittonet, 31, total $169,000, Brown County Jail records state.

According to emails from Brownwood police:

Officer Roberto Rodriguez first arrested Vuittonet on March 9 after seeing a wanted man in the 1400 block of Sixth.

Rodriguez confirmed the warrant and spoke with the man, identified as Vuittonet, who fled on foot, police said.

Rodriguez radioed for assistance, ran after Vuittonet and saw Vuittonet run inside a residence on Avenue D.

Rodriguez identified himself at the residence and was given access, where he located Vuittonet hiding in a front bedroom. Rodriguez arrested Vuittonet on the warrant and on an additional charge of evading arrest with previous convictions, police said.

Vuittonet bonded out of jail the next day, jail records state.

Rodriguez’s next contact with Vuittonet came at 8:25 p.m. March 12.

Rodriguez was traveling in the 1800 block of Avenue D when he saw Vuittonet driving on Sixth Street. Vuittonet stopped at Seventh and Avenue D, and Rodriguez detained Vuittonet on drug and parole warrants, police said.

Officers located methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and THC candy, police said.

Vuittonet was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, police and jail records state.