Brownwood police: Search warrant leads to 32 grams of meth; two arrested

Brownwood police seized 32 grams of methamphetamine and arrested two women after serving a search and arrest warrant earlier this week.

Police arrested two additional people on drug charges in unrelated cases.

Search and arrest warrant

Eden Shauntel Culpepper, 34, of Brownwood was booked into the Brown County Jail on Monday on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance, jail records state. Culpepper remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $170,000.

Mallorie Brooke Basio, 31, of Brownwood was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, jail records state. She remained jailed in lieu of $65,000 bond.

Police said via email:

Following recent arrests involving suspected methamphetamine distribution in the community, the Brownwood Police Department Narcotics Division obtained a search and arrest warrant for Culpepper.

On Monday, Culpepper was observed driving in the area of U.S. Highway 377 South and 15th Street. A traffic stop was initiated and Culpepper was arrested for the warrant.

At the time of the arrest, officers seized approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine and more than $4,400.

Detectives secured Culpepper’s residence in the 1900 block of Avenue D. Inside the residence, detectives seized more than six grams of suspected methamphetamine along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Basio, who was at the residence, allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine inside her purse, police said.

Traffic stop leads to charges

Ashley Montemayer Pruett, 44, of Brownwood was booked on drug and other charges after a traffic stop Monday.

Pruett was booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify, theft and a parole violation, jail records state. Pruett remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $79,500.

Police said via email:

Officer Justin Taylor made a traffic stop at 11 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 377 South.

The driver identified herself as Stacy Miller but could not provide a driver’s license. While investigating this stop, police located a syringe with a small amount of methamphetamine in a purse.

Police arrested the woman and located a second purse, which contained a driver’s license that identified the woman as Pruett. The woman said the driver’s license belonged to her and also said she gave a false name because she had warrants, police said.

A communications check revealed several warrants: one from Pardon and Parole, one from Brown County for theft of property and one from Brownwood Municipal Court for theft.

Continuing a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a baggy containing unknown pills, a syringe containing a similar substance to the previous syringe, approximately 80 baggies, a digital scale and a spoon used to burn and melt methamphetamine, police said.

Suspicious call

Floyd Clark, 61, of Brownwood was booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and possession of marijuana, jail records state.

Clark is free on bonds totaling $11,500.

Police said via email:

At 9:20 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of San Benito regarding a suspicious call. The caller, identified as Clark, reported people he did not know were inside his residence. Clark had previously made this same report at 5 a.m. Monday.

During this incident, Clark fired his shotgun through the front door.

Officers spoke with Clark, who believed several people were inside the residence. Officers entered the residence and discovered suspected methamphetamine residue in plain view on a bedroom table, police said.

Officers also located an ashtray with a small amount of loose marijuana. No people were located.

Clark denied smoking methamphetamine but allegedly confirmed using marijuana, police said.

Given the discovery of illegal narcotics inside the residence and with Clark’s consent, officers searched the residence further. Officers located two additional small containers with a useable amount of marijuana. Officers also located a small amount of methamphetamine and numerous marijuana pipes, police said.